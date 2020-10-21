Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Airlines testing global health app on UK-U.S. flight in effort to reopen borders

They will present the code, which can be printed for passengers without mobile devices, before departing and on arrival. The project aims to build a network of trusted labs and would rely on those results and vaccination records to be certified across borders, replacing the current method of sharing paper-based and easily falsified test results from unknown labs.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:32 IST
United Airlines testing global health app on UK-U.S. flight in effort to reopen borders
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

United Airlines is set on Wednesday to test a digital health pass under a global pilot program seeking to establish a common international standard for COVID-19 test results and eventually vaccine records that could help reopen borders.

The nonprofit initiative, called CommonPass, is backed by the World Economic Forum and Swiss-based foundation The Commons Project. If successful, it could persuade governments to ease the restrictions and quarantines that have slammed air travel since the coronavirus starting spreading across the globe. The United flight from London Heathrow to Newark Liberty International in New Jersey follows a pilot by Cathay Pacific this month, and other large airlines are also planning international trials in November and December.

"The goal of these trials is to demonstrate to governments that they can rely on someone getting tested in one country and present their credentials in another country," Paul Meyer, chief executive of The Commons Project, told Reuters. Broad deployment is targeted for January, he said.

Volunteers on the United flight, which will be observed by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will upload COVID-19 test results from a certified lab to their smartphones and complete any required health screening questions to generate a verified QR (quick response) code that airline staff and border officials can scan. They will present the code, which can be printed for passengers without mobile devices, before departing and on arrival.

The project aims to build a network of trusted labs and would rely on those results and vaccination records to be certified across borders, replacing the current method of sharing paper-based and easily falsified test results from unknown labs. The labs would verify a person's identity for the app, which is designed to protect personal data and privacy, said Meyer, who is in a dialogue with airlines and countries across the globe for the project.

"The model only works if countries agree to trust health data from other countries," he said.

Also Read: Key pact inked to allow Swiss developer to begin work on Jewar airport project

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic relief talks inch ahead but McConnell is resistant

Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trumps most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ...

Filipinos allowed to take tourist trips abroad

The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau says the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure. The government has gradually eased restric...

Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their dutiesMarking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in ...

Study finds critically ill infants given blood transfusion before surgery have poorer outcomes

Critically ill newborns who receive blood transfusions prior to surgery had about a 50 increased rate of complications or death than those who did not receive transfusions, according to a new study. The new study by Nemours Childrens Health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020