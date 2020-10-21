Left Menu
date 2020-10-21

SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates

With this, SBI's customers would get an interest concession of 25 bps on a home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, based on their CIBIL score and if they are applying through YONO, the lender's digital lending platform. In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, the bank is offering a credit score-based concession of up to 20 bps from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore across the country, a release said.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced concession of up to 25 basis points (bps) on its home loan rates. With this, SBI's customers would get an interest concession of 25 bps on a home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, based on their CIBIL score and if they are applying through YONO, the lender's digital lending platform.

In an extension of its festive offers announced recently, the bank is offering a credit score-based concession of up to 20 bps from 10 bps earlier, for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore across the country, a release said. The same concession would also be applicable for home loan customers for a loan amount of up to Rs 3 crores in eight metro cities. An additional 5 bps concession for all home loans is given if applied through YONO, it said.

The lender is offering interest rates starting as low as 6.90 per cent for a home loan of up to Rs 30 lakh and 7 per cent for above Rs 30 lakh. "With SBI's lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to plan their dream house. With the nation all geared up to the post-COVID era, we are witnessing increased customer demands and we at SBI will continue to offer lucrative benefits suiting needs and requirements of the customers," its managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said.

Last month, the bank rolled out a slew of festive offers for its retail borrowers including 100 per cent waiver on processing fee for all customers applying for car, gold, and personal loans through YONO.

