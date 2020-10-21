Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches 'One India One Gold Rate' initiative

As customers gear up for Dhanteras and Diwali, Malabar's initiative on uniform gold pricing would be implemented across its 120 showrooms in the country. All existing privileges such as zero per cent deduction on exchange and best value on buyback will continue like before, the statement added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:06 IST
Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches 'One India One Gold Rate' initiative

Gold and diamond jewellery retail chain Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday announced the launch of 'One India One Gold Rate', an initiative offering uniform gold rate across all states in the country for 100 per cent BIS hallmarked gold. "While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe turmoil across sectors, the demand for gold has stayed consistently high. This shows the Indian consumer' affinity towards the yellow metal as a saving and wealth creation instrument," Malabar Group Chairman Ahammed MP said in a statement.

Ahammed further noted that "our initiative of 'One India One Gold Rate' aims to further protect the consumer interest by providing them with a uniform gold rate without compromising on purity". As customers gear up for Dhanteras and Diwali, Malabar's initiative on uniform gold pricing would be implemented across its 120 showrooms in the country.

All existing privileges such as zero per cent deduction on exchange and best value on buyback will continue like before, the statement added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Lions to host Japan in June ahead of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions said on Wednesday they will host Japan in Edinburgh next June ahead of their tour of South Africa. The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, will be playing Japan ...

EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was within reach if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to...

Want to utilise opportunities and prove myself to team: Nisha

Newcomer in the Indian Womens Hockey Team back line, Nisha, said she wants to use the opportunities she gets and prove herself to the team. The player has made positive strides since her debut last year at the FIH Series Final. She was part...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Saints to allow fans at home gamesAfter talk of finding a new city for their home games to have fans in attendance this season, the New Orleans Saints can stay put at the Mercedes-Benz S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020