Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sugar Cosmetics raises USD 2 mn in Series C funding round led by Stride Ventures

Mumbai-based cosmetics start-up Sugar has raised USD 2 million (approx Rs 14.68 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Stride Ventures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:36 IST
Sugar Cosmetics raises USD 2 mn in Series C funding round led by Stride Ventures
Representative image

Mumbai-based cosmetics start-up Sugar has raised USD 2 million (approx Rs 14.68 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Stride Ventures. Series C financing (also known as Series C round) is one of the stages in the capital-raising process by a start-up. "Stride Ventures... led a debt round of USD 2 million in Sugar Cosmetics ... The fund has partnered with one of India's leading private banks for this deal and is committed to being a strategic partner in Sugar's growth journey with their customised offerings and deep relationships across banks and corporates," Stride Ventures said in a statement.

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics said: "Sugar plays in a high gross margin category which makes debt a fantastic choice for us. "With superior product-market fit and long-term growth appetite, we are excited about working with Stride and their partner private bank and announce USD 2 million as the first tranche of the Series C funding that we hope to close later this year," Singh said.

Stride Ventures said this is the tenth investment from its maiden fund and marks its first foray into the lifestyle segment. "The investment in Sugar reinforces Stride's continuing preference for homegrown start-ups that have shown strong company fundamentals. Apart from a 6X jump in revenues in 2 years, Sugar's hybrid approach, with a robust online as well as offline presence across 2,400 outlets in over 130 cities and strong brand loyalty makes it an attractive proposition," it added.

Stride Ventures said these funds will be strategically deployed to keep pace with Sugar Cosmetics working capital and inventory requirements and fuel aggressive growth through the peak sales season. Launched in 2015 by IIM-Ahmedabad graduates Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee, the brand is a cruelty-free and content-led beauty brand that targets the younger Indian demographic through its range of affordable premium products.

In FY20, the company clocked net revenues of Rs 105 crore. Stride Ventures launched its maiden fund in 2019 and plans to invest in 25-30 startups for Stride Venture India Fund I.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FATF needs to take hard look at Pakistan to ensure it comply with terror-related obligation: Report

The Financial Action Task Force FATF needs to take a hard and objective look at Pakistans attempts to leverage nuisance value to ensure that the country fully complies with terror financing and money laundering obligations before it can be ...

Spain's parliament debates no-confidence vote to oust govt

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez is facing a no-confidence debate in parliament brought by the nations far-right Vox party, but it appears the maneuver lacks the necessary votes to topple the government. The parliament is hearing argumen...

Telangana CM asks officials to prepare for possible tank breaches amid heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday issued an order asking officials to be on high alert for possible breaches in tanks amid heavy rains and flash floods. The Chief Minister has urged to form 12 special teams to examin...

Irish COVID-19 'test and trace' system overwhelmed by case surge

Irelands system for tracing contacts of COVID-19 cases has been overwhelmed by a surge in cases forcing the health service in recent days to advise infected individuals to identify their own close contacts and tell them to get tested, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020