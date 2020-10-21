Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambi Pur Cleanup Challenge makes influencers say, 'Naak Khol Ke Dekho'

We know that almost 85 per cent of our homes are filled with air. The Indian consumer is very cognizant about health and hygiene, leaving no stone unturned in the cleaning process.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:46 IST
Ambi Pur Cleanup Challenge makes influencers say, 'Naak Khol Ke Dekho'
Influencers take up the #CleanupWithAmbiPur challenge. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): We know that almost 85 per cent of our homes are filled with air. The Indian consumer is very cognizant about health and hygiene, leaving no stone unturned in the cleaning process. However, there is nothing done to clean the biggest part of our homes - the air! A perfectly clean home can still be unhealthy, because of malodors.

As consumers have been compelled to manage most of the chores themselves, while spending much more time at home over the past few months, Ambi Pur, popular air care brand by P&G, reminds consumers that alongside essential household practices, it is crucial to clear the air you breathe, as the final step to any cleaning routine. We often believe a space is clean once it looks well-arranged, but if we sense with smell and not just sight, we will see a different picture. The odours left behind in the air can cause ill effects, if we don't consciously clean them away daily.

Most people tend to become 'nose blind', as they eventually get used to the smells around them. Ambi Pur's Odour-Clear Technology eliminates odours from the air, leaving behind a refreshing fragrance. Television's leading ladies Anita Hasanandani and Krystle Dsouza initiated the Naak Khol Ke Dekho challenge to #CleanUpWithAmbiPur.

Anita shared her experience with users, expressing how due to the lockdown, her workout had shifted from a gym to her home office, causing sweaty and stuffy odours in her space. She further challenged Krystle to participate in the challenge. Krystle mentioned that she has had no time to clean her home, ever since shoots have resumed. The clutter and closed windows mostly cause stuffy and musty odours. The actresses engaged in daily chores, encouraging users to follow suit. Popular youth bloggers, who believe in doing things themselves at home, such as Radhika Seth, Somya Gupta and Jinal Joshi took up their challenge and consumers have joined them too!

Most people have a designated room or corner of their homes, where they've been spending time - exercising, working, lounging and resting, and when seen with the naked eye these spaces seem spotless. With this challenge, Ambi Pur seeks to inform consumers that along with dusting, decluttering and disinfecting their spaces, the air also needs to be cleared of odours as the final step for a truly clean home. Reference Links

Anita Hassanandani: www.instagram.com/p/CF40-YRgsSq Krystle Dsouza: www.instagram.com/p/CF7BPNRHcMS.

Ambi Pur is a leading Air Care brand that offers solutions for consumer air needs in home and car. Ambi Pur products come with a unique odour-clear technology that doesn't mask the odour, but eliminates it leaving behind a delightful scent experience. Instagram - www.instagram.com/ambipurin/?hl=en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New integrated terminal building at Pune airport to be ready by March 2022: AAI

The new integrated terminal building being constructed at Pune airport with an investment of Rs 475 crore to handle 2,300 passengers during the peak hours is expected to be completed by March 2022, AAI said on Wednesday. A multi-level car p...

Nitin Gadkari launches Khadi Fabric Footwear designed by KVIC

Now feel the fineness of handcrafted Khadi fabric in the footwear. Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari today launched Indias first-ever high-quality Khadi Fabric Footwear, designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC thr...

Chirag hits out at Nitish,says he can return to CM chair only by highlighting Modi's work

Hitting campaign trail after end of rituals connected with his father Ram Vilas Paswan death, LJP president Chirag Paswan Wednesday again attacked Nitish Kumar saying he has no development record to show and could return to chief ministeria...

Indian opposition, UN call for release of elderly priest held on terror charges

Indian opposition leaders on Wednesday called for the release of an elderly priest held on terror charges, one of 16 similar arrests rights groups say are politically motivated.Stan Swamy, an 83-year-old Jesuit priest working with tribal gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020