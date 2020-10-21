Left Menu
German yields come off one-week highs as European stocks hit

21-10-2020
Representative Image

German 10-year bond yields touched their highest in a week in early trade on U.S. stimulus hopes, but the hit to safe-haven assets reversed as stock markets dipped later on Wednesday. The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party.

That supported stock markets and pushed the dollar to its lowest in a month against a basket of currencies. But European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, driven by losses in the healthcare and construction sector.

That dented risk appetite in Europe and pulled down 10-year Bund yields from one-week highs they hit in early trade at -0.571%. They were last unchanged on the day at -0.60% "More broadly, it (the market mood) does appear to be risk-on as evidenced by the sell-off in safe-haven bonds and the modest narrowing in EGB (euro zone government bond) spreads," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

Spreads refer to the gap lower-rated countries like Italy pay for their debt on top of Germany. The 10-year spread for Italy was at 134 basis points, lower than its highest since October hit on Tuesday. Focus was also on the European Union's bonds on Wednesday. The 17 billion euros of bonds the EU issued to record demand of 233 billion euros on Tuesday, kicking off the funding of its SURE unemployment scheme, rallied sharply in the secondary market on Wednesday. Yields are down 12 basis points since pricing.

Analysts said the secondary performance signalled more confidence in the EU's funding programme. "As we saw with the offers, they could have completed their (SURE) funding yesterday," Rabobank's McGuire said, referring to the up to 100 billion euro scheme.

Some attention is also on Italy, which said on Tuesday that bond issuance in coming months would be down more than 30% compared to last year, given the amount of liquidity it has to hand. The debt management office also said it will issue a new dollar-denominated bond this year. Rome is also finalising the framework for its first green bond but it has yet to decide if that will be sold this year or at the beginning of 2021.

In the primary market, Greece received 14 billion euros of demand for a 15-year bond via a syndicate of banks, according to a lead manager notice seen by Reuters.

