Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein

The board committee has appointed law firm Dechert LLP to conduct the review. Black told Apollo's investors in a letter on Monday that he regretted having had links to Epstein, but denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct related to his business and social relationship with Epstein.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:06 IST
Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint an external counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday.

At a board meeting on Tuesday, Black requested that the board's conflicts committee, which comprises independent board members, retain outside counsel to conduct a "thorough review" of the information that he had brought forward about his relationship with Epstein, Apollo said in a regulatory filing. The board committee has appointed law firm Dechert LLP to conduct the review.

Black told Apollo's investors in a letter on Monday that he regretted having had links to Epstein, but denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct related to his business and social relationship with Epstein. Black told the firm's investors that he wired between $50 million and $75 million to Epstein as far back as 2008. In the letter, Black said that Epstein provided "professional services" to his family partnership and related family entities, involving estate planning, tax and philanthropic advice.

In the latest filing, Black said Epstein never did any business with Apollo. "In light of continued attention, it is in the best interests of Apollo, our employees, our shareholders and our LPs for there to be an independent review," Black said in the filing.

"Proceeding in this manner is the best way to assure all of our stakeholders that they have all of the relevant facts, and I look forward to cooperating fully." Epstein, who was charged by federal prosecutors with sex trafficking last year, committed suicide in his New York City jail cell in August 2019, before his trial.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Portugal limits attendance for F1 race to 27,500

Sundays Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix will be limited to 27,500 spectators per day due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the government said on Wednesday. The race, at the Algarve International Circuit near the southern city o...

Bayern match to go ahead despite positive test

UEFA says Bayern Munich will be able to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite a positive coronavirus test for forward Serge Gnabry. Bayern said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry was doing well and was in isolation at home. ...

Govt to offload more onion from buffer stock in coming days to check prices: Statement.

Govt to offload more onion from buffer stock in coming days to check prices Statement....

UPDATE 1-Russia not planning lockdowns despite record high COVID-19 deaths - Kremlin

Russia is not planning to impose any further lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after it notched up a record daily death toll of 317.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no harsh restrictions were req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020