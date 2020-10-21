Left Menu
AirAsia India starts flights on six new domestic routes

Budget carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday launched flights on six new routes, connecting Chennai with Ahmedabad, Goa, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, Mumbai with Goa, and Jaipur with Kolkata as it expects an increase in demand during the festive season.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday launched flights on six new routes, connecting Chennai with Ahmedabad, Goa, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, Mumbai with Goa, and Jaipur with Kolkata as it expects an increase in demand during the festive season. All new routes are now open for bookings, the airline said in a release.

Identifying the demand forecast in the festive season and driven by its efforts to enhance the air connectivity in the country, the airline has embarked on a steady growth path as the travel industry recovers, AirAsia India said in the release. "Cognizant of the rise in passenger demand forecasted during the festive season, we continue to strengthen our network across India with these six routes," AirAsia India Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg said.

"Despite the current situation worldwide, AirAsia India continues to push for robust domestic connectivity to aid the economic growth in the country with strong emphasis on safe and secure travel," he added. With offerings such as 'Flex Fares' allowing customers the flexibility to change their travel dates unlimited number of times at no additional cost, AirAsia India is focused on ensuring a convenient and hassle-free travel, the airline said.

