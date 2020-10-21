Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as investors focus on U.S. stimulus

The MSCI world equity index, which follows shares in nearly 50 countries, was flat, its earlier Asia-powered gains eroded when European shares turned negative in early trading and fell further through the morning. The Euro STOXX 600 was last down 0.9%, led lower by healthcare and real estate shares.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:17 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as investors focus on U.S. stimulus

Stocks fell and bonds staunched a sell-off on Wednesday as investors looked for an agreement on a U.S. coronavirus stimulus package, while the dollar fell to its lowest in six weeks. The MSCI world equity index, which follows shares in nearly 50 countries, was flat, its earlier Asia-powered gains eroded when European shares turned negative in early trading and fell further through the morning.

The Euro STOXX 600 was last down 0.9%, led lower by healthcare and real estate shares. Indexes in Paris and Frankfurt were down 1% and 0.9% respectively. Gains for sterling put pressure on London shares . Wall Street stock futures fell in volatile trading, and were down 0.2%.

The skittish mood reflected uncertainty over the prospects of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package intended to bolster a recovery from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus. Earlier, Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%. Investors were betting on riskier assets as the White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on the stimulus package.

President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a $2.2 trillion aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party. But investors were nervous over whether any such package would pass the Republican-controlled Senate. A senior Republican aide told Reuters that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has privately told his fellow Republicans he did not favour a deal before the Nov. 3 elections.

"Everyone knows that more stimulus needs to come through," said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "I'm not overly optimistic on prospects for more stimulus before the election." Bets on the stimulus also played out in government bonds markets. U.S. Treasury yields rose to a four-month high in Asian trading, with the yield curve steepening, then dropped.

Investors also sold benchmark euro zone debt, with German Bund yields rising to their highest for a week before falling again. Deutsche Bank analysts wrote that a stimulus package is increasingly priced in, either by the time of the election or by early next year.

DOLLAR DOWN, YUAN UP The dollar fell to a six-week low against a basket of currencies as hopes for a pre-election stimulus package led traders to buy riskier currencies. It was last down 0.3% at 92.809, amid the doubts any package could pass the Senate.

The Chinese yuan reached a more than-two year high on firmer central bank guidance and recent data showing a sustained recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The yuan was up 0.3% at 6.6552, taking gains against the dollar this year to around 4.5%. Its rise helped lift the Australian dollar, weighed down by expectations of a rate cut in November, from Tuesday's three-week low.

Elsewhere, sterling rose to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said a new trade deal with Britain was "within reach". The pound rose 0.8% to $1.3050, its highest since Oct. 14. The British currency also rose against the euro by 0.6% to 90.80 pence on the comments.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland weighs new curbs as coronavirus cases hit fresh record

Poland is considering new restrictions, including moving some primary students to distance learning, after its total of coronavirus infections doubled in less than three weeks. On Wednesday, it announced a new daily record of 10,040 new cas...

Coronavirus risks running out of control in Germany, warns Soeder

The leader of Bavarias Christian Social Union CSU, Markus Soeder, warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus is at risk of spiraling out of control in Germany.While Germanys infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been acc...

Motor racing-Portugal limits attendance for F1 race to 27,500

Sundays Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix will be limited to 27,500 spectators per day due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the government said on Wednesday. The race, at the Algarve International Circuit near the southern city o...

Bayern match to go ahead despite positive test

UEFA says Bayern Munich will be able to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite a positive coronavirus test for forward Serge Gnabry. Bayern said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry was doing well and was in isolation at home. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020