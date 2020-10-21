Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPF woefully insufficient, Sebi looking at increasing corpus: Tyagi

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said the investor protection fund is "woefully insufficient" and the capital markets regulator will soon be increasing the corpus after consultation with exchanges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:17 IST
IPF woefully insufficient, Sebi looking at increasing corpus: Tyagi

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said the investor protection fund is "woefully insufficient" and the capital markets regulator will soon be increasing the corpus after consultation with exchanges. The fund is a corpus set up by exchanges to compensate claims of investors against brokers who have defaulted or have failed to pay.

"I agree that IPF is woefully insufficient and we have examined it and we will be soon taking action in consultation with exchanges to increase the IPF," Tyagi said at an event organised by industry lobby CII. Tyagi made it clear that Sebi will not allow the low corpus in the IPF as a criteria for delaying the declaration of a broker default.

Sebi has reviewed broker defaults in the recent past in detail and will soon be taking corrective actions, Tyagi added. Meanwhile, replying to a question from banker Uday Kotak, Tyagi sought help from industry on the "contentious" issue of promoter reclassification under the listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) which has been under discussion for a long time.

He also backed the suggestion for the need to encourage delivery-based cash markets and also on the need to be more flexible on the capital adequacy front for brokers..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debt sustainability should be important agenda in post-COVID era: Sr bureaucrat Srinivas

Senior bureaucrat V Srinivas on Wednesday said debt sustainability should be an important agenda for low income countries as they make recovery in the post-COVID era. He said the role of international organisations is critical to steer th...

Anglo American's S.Africa unit faces class action over Zambia lead poisoning

Anglo Americans South African division is being sued over allegations of negligence at a lead mine it part-owned in Zambia nearly 50 years ago, according to a class action filed at South Africas High Court on Wednesday.South African law fir...

Powered air purifying respirator for healthcare providers developed

A novel powered air purifying respirator PAPR that will help healthcare personnel on COVID-19 duty overcome brething difficulties faced while wearning PPE kits for long hours continously has been designed and developed under a centrally-fun...

FOREX-Dollar broadly weaker as traders await U.S. stimulus breakthrough

The dollar extended its losses against a basket of currencies to hit a seven-week low on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting some traders to ramp up bets on riskier curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020