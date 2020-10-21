Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVIC launches khadi footwear, eyes 2 pc share of Indian industry

Saxena said KVIC's initial target is to capture at least 2 per cent of this industry which is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore. According to KVIC, exquisite khadi products like Patola Silk of Gujarat, Banarasi Silk, Madhubani-printed silk of Bihar, khadi denim, Tussar Silk, Matka - Katia Silk, a variety of cotton fabric, tweed wool and khadi poly vastra have been used to make these footwear unique and trendy..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:25 IST
KVIC launches khadi footwear, eyes 2 pc share of Indian industry

Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Wednesday launched khadi fabric footwear and said it aims to capture 2 per cent of the Rs 50,000-crore Indian footwear market. Speaking at the launch event of footwear via video conferencing, Union MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Minister Nitin Gadkari said each pair of shoes and sandals is priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300.

Initially, 15 designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear have been introduced. Gadkari also launched online sale of khadi footwear through KVIC's e-portal. He said khadi fabric footwear would create additional employment and higher income for artisans.

"Khadi footwear is a unique product. International quality and use of fine fabric like Patola Silk, Banarasi Silk, cotton, denim would attract the youngsters who can purchase it online. These footwear are cost-effective," Gadkari said. He also urged KVIC to develop alternatives to leather accessories like ladies' handbags, purse, wallet in handcrafted khadi fabric that has a huge potential in foreign markets.

"By developing and marketing such products overseas, Khadi India can capture a market worth Rs 5,000 crore," the MSME minister said. Gadkari said he will request actor-turned-politician Hema Malini to endorse khadi footwear on a pro bono basis and become its brand ambassador.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the idea behind launching khadi fabric footwear is to tap the international market. As a large section of international consumers are increasingly going vegan, khadi will become a preferred choice of this segment. "Khadi fabric footwear is a small step for people, but it will be a giant leap for our khadi artisans. Using fine fabric like cotton, silk and wool in footwear will lead to higher production of fabric by artisans as well as increase in its consumption. This will ultimately create additional employment and higher income for Khadi artisans," Saxena was quoted as saying in a statement.

The size of Indian footwear industry is approximately Rs 50,000 crore, which includes exports worth nearly Rs 18,000 crore. Saxena said KVIC's initial target is to capture at least 2 per cent of this industry which is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore.

According to KVIC, exquisite khadi products like Patola Silk of Gujarat, Banarasi Silk, Madhubani-printed silk of Bihar, khadi denim, Tussar Silk, Matka - Katia Silk, a variety of cotton fabric, tweed wool and khadi poly vastra have been used to make these footwear unique and trendy..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No spl Metro services in Kolkata for Durga puja: Top official

Metro services along the citys north-south corridor will be available for 12 hours from 10 am on all four Durga puja days, unlike every year when trains run late into the night for revellers, Manoj Joshi, the general manager of the rapid tr...

AP Exclusive: OxyContin maker to plead to 3 criminal charges

Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than 8 billion, ...

Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' to hit screens in May 2022

Reese Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated Legally Blonde 3, which is slated to be released in theatres in May 2022, MGM Studios has announced. The studio shared the update on its official Twitter ha...

Debt sustainability should be important agenda in post-COVID era: Sr bureaucrat Srinivas

Senior bureaucrat V Srinivas on Wednesday said debt sustainability should be an important agenda for low income countries as they make recovery in the post-COVID era. He said the role of international organisations is critical to steer th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020