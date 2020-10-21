Left Menu
FCI garners Rs 8,000-cr via BSE BOND platform

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday raised Rs 8,000 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis using BSE BOND platform. The exchange said it has a dominant market share in corporate debt listing and distribution owing to its superior technology, better service and good reach across various cities in India.

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday raised Rs 8,000 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis using BSE BOND platform. FCI, the government's nodal agency to procure and distribute foodgrains, received a total of 351 bids on the platform for Rs 27,392.40 crore, which was over 13.5 times of the issue size, BSE said in a statement.

The BSE BOND platform was launched in July, 2016, to facilitate online bidding for debt securities on private placement basis. The exchange said it is steering its efforts to help India Inc in raising funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this month, corporate bonds and commercial papers of over Rs 1 lakh crore got listed at BSE.

In 2020-21, the exchange's debt platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments (bonds and commercial papers) worth Rs 8.32 lakh crore. The exchange said it has a dominant market share in corporate debt listing and distribution owing to its superior technology, better service and good reach across various cities in India.

