Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post strong Q2 show, LTI confident of meeting margin, revenue goals: CEO

After a sharp increase in profit margins for the September quarter, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, the IT arm of engineering major L&T, is now confident of achieving its 14-15 per cent net income margin target, its chief executive Sanjay Jalona said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:21 IST
Post strong Q2 show, LTI confident of meeting margin, revenue goals: CEO

After a sharp increase in profit margins for the September quarter, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, the IT arm of engineering major L&T, is now confident of achieving its 14-15 per cent net income margin target, its chief executive Sanjay Jalona said on Wednesday. The company feels the demand environment has changed for the better as companies adjust to the new realities, and hence it is confident of maintaining the revenue growth as well, he said. Jalona attributed the 1.1 per cent widening of the margins on a sequential basis to 15.2 per cent during the September quarter to higher utilisation, increased offshoring of work and a dip in expenses on sales and travel. "We were not confident of maintaining margins when the COVID crisis hit us. None of us had worked in a scenario like this. But now, we are confident of achieving the 14-15 per cent targeted level on the net income margin," Jalona told PTI on a call. The company had to give discounts to some of its customers as the pandemic began, but kept the discount as a time-bound facility, Jalona said, adding the proportion of clients seeking relief is tapering off now, which makes revenue visibility very clear. He said the company was able to post the higher number despite inducting 1,000 trainees during the quarter, and added that it has honoured all its job commitments. From a revenue generation front, where it posted a 16.6 per cent growth to Rs 2,998 crore, Jalona denied it being driven by pent-up demand and exuded confidence of being able to maintain the momentum. Clients across industries, right from the mainstay of banking, financial services and insurance to entertainment, are taking a re-look at their tech spends to align themselves with the new realities, Jalona said. He said it is this new reality which makes him confident about the revenue growth in the future as well. The company's overall headcount rose to 32,455 at the end of September as against 31,477 as of June. Jalona said the company will continue to add employees in the remaining two quarters as well. He further said the annual pay hikes, which had to be kept on hold following the outbreak of the pandemic, will be rolled out from January onwards and most of the employees will get their hikes. The company had reported a net income growth of 26.7 per cent to Rs 456.8 crore on Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Newly discovered hull damage not to blame for 1994 ferry disaster, report says

An Estonian ferry disaster that killed 852 people in 1994 was probably not caused by hull damage to the vessel that was first revealed in a documentary this year, experts concluded after a preliminary investigation of the video footage. The...

Rajan cautions against import substitution

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday cautioned against import substitution under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government, saying the country has gone down this route earlier but could not succeed. If the ...

Shah speaks to Sonowal about the situation along Assam-Mizoram border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday and took stock of the recent situation along the Assam-Mizoram border following the October 17 clash in which several persons were injured, a CMO spok...

Monsanto loses final appeal over French farmer's weedkiller accident

Bayers Monsanto division on Wednesday lost a final appeal in a long-running French legal battle in which the crop chemical maker has been held liable for the accidental inhalation of a weedkiller by a crop farmer. Monsanto had been trying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020