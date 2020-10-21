Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Navy on Thursday

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes 'INS Kavaratti' into the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:50 IST
Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Navy on Thursday

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes 'INS Kavaratti' into the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The ship was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design(DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, Navy officials said the INS Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines.

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments. The last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes, INS Kavaratti under Project 28 is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by Gen Naravane at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding," it said. The Navy said the ship’s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation’s growing capability in this niche area.

The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. "With the induction of Kavaratti into its fold, the Indian Navy’s preparedness will be enhanced," the Navy said.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti is known for her operation in support of Bangladesh's liberation in 1971..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue. Oxford confirmed the plan to k...

BJP to mark Accession Day with gusto on October 26, says party's J&K unit chief

The BJP will celebrate the Accession Day on October 26 across Jammu and Kashmir in a spectacular and grand way, the partys JK president Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday. Raina, who addressed a meeting of the partys district presidents and d...

Urusa Rana appointed as VP of Women's Congress (central zone)

The UP Congress on Wednesday appointed Urusa Rana, daughter of Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, as the vice-president of its Womens Congress central zone. An UP Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that Urusa Rana was inducted into the party and...

Motor racing-Szafnauer defends team after Stroll's COVID positive

The Racing Point Formula One team defended their actions on Wednesday after Canadian driver Lance Stroll revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear to race in Portugal this weekend.Stroll, whos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020