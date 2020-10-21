Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise, GM to seek U.S. approval for vehicle with no pedal or steering wheel

Self-driving car firm Cruise said on Wednesday it and majority shareholder General Motors Co will be seeking U.S. regulatory approval in coming months to deploy the Cruise Origin, a vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:30 IST
Cruise, GM to seek U.S. approval for vehicle with no pedal or steering wheel

Self-driving car firm Cruise said on Wednesday it and majority shareholder General Motors Co will be seeking U.S. regulatory approval in coming months to deploy the Cruise Origin, a vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals. At the same time, it will withdraw an earlier exemption petition it filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) seeking regulatory approval for an autonomous vehicle without pedals or a steering wheel, based on the Chevrolet Bolt platform.

NHTSA did not immediately comment. Cruise unveiled the Origin, which only has two long seats facing each other that can comfortably fit four passengers, in January. GM plans to begin building the Origin in Detroit in late 2021 or early 2022.

The announcement, made in a blog post by Robert Grant, Cruise's vice president of global government affairs follows a permit Cruise received last week by California’s Department of Motor Vehicles to be the first to test cars without anyone in them on the streets of San Francisco. Four other companies have permits to drive empty in Silicon Valley cities that are easier to navigate. Under current law, companies can seek an exemption from motor vehicle safety standards to deploy a limited number of vehicles for up to two years that do not meet existing federal rules. (Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee, David Shepardson, and Paul Lienert Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Also Read: John David Washington boards David O Russell’s next movie

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue. Oxford confirmed the plan to k...

BJP to mark Accession Day with gusto on October 26, says party's J&K unit chief

The BJP will celebrate the Accession Day on October 26 across Jammu and Kashmir in a spectacular and grand way, the partys JK president Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday. Raina, who addressed a meeting of the partys district presidents and d...

Urusa Rana appointed as VP of Women's Congress (central zone)

The UP Congress on Wednesday appointed Urusa Rana, daughter of Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, as the vice-president of its Womens Congress central zone. An UP Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that Urusa Rana was inducted into the party and...

Motor racing-Szafnauer defends team after Stroll's COVID positive

The Racing Point Formula One team defended their actions on Wednesday after Canadian driver Lance Stroll revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear to race in Portugal this weekend.Stroll, whos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020