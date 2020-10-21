Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. economic recovery slow and modest, but some sectors struggling -Fed survey

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, reiterated Wednesday she was "optimistic" that Congress can hash out another aid package to help struggling households and businesses before the Nov. 3 election, but doubts linger whether Republicans will get on board. Fed policymakers pledged at their September meeting to keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to stay moderately above the central bank's 2% target for some time and until the labor market is closer to full employment.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:48 IST
U.S. economic recovery slow and modest, but some sectors struggling -Fed survey

The U.S. economy continued to recover at a slight to modest pace through early October as consumers bought homes and increased spending, but the picture varied greatly from sector to sector, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. The Fed’s survey was conducted in its 12 districts from September through Oct. 9.

"Districts characterized the outlooks of contacts as generally optimistic or positive, but with a considerable degree of uncertainty," the Fed said in its anecdotal survey of businesses. After declining from late July to early September, coronavirus infections are on the rise again in the United States. Thirty-four out of 50 states have seen new cases increase for at least two weeks in a row, up from 29 the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb/index.html.

Cooling temperatures may usher more consumers indoors, potentially leading to more cases. Restaurants and other businesses that benefited from outdoor seating over the summer months may also face another setback if customer traffic slows. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, reiterated Wednesday she was "optimistic" that Congress can hash out another aid package to help struggling households and businesses before the Nov. 3 election, but doubts linger whether Republicans will get on board.

Fed policymakers pledged at their September meeting to keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to stay moderately above the central bank's 2% target for some time and until the labor market is closer to full employment. Officials are set to meet again shortly after the presidential election, concluding their next gathering on Nov. 5.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...

Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election

The leader of Canadas opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday. We will vote against ...

FACTBOX-How social media companies will handle post-U.S. election scenarios

In the run-up to the U.S. vote in November, social media companies like Facebook Inc and Twitter have announced new rules for various post-election scenarios.The companies, which have been criticized by social media researchers and lawmaker...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue. Oxford confirmed the plan to k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020