Salazar Cautions Trump: Immigration Agenda May Cost GOP

In a critical move, U.S. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar aired a new campaign advertisement urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his immigration enforcement strategy. The Latina Republican from Miami's heavily Latino district, currently in a reelection battle, expressed that recent policies have overreached and betrayed Hispanic supporters who backed Trump in 2024.

Salazar's concerns come amid a backdrop of declining approval ratings for Trump's immigration agenda, which saw a drop to 39% from an earlier 50% approval. With the midterm elections approaching, Salazar's warning reflects a broader dissatisfaction among Latinos, a key demographic in her district and nationwide.

As the GOP fights to maintain control of Congress, Salazar joins other Republicans distancing themselves from Trump's influence. Her district, encompassing areas like Little Havana, is seen as a potential gain for Democrats, with Salazar facing competition from Democrat Eliott Rodriguez, making her warnings particularly significant as the nation prepares for the polls.