Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo seeks to tame investor concerns over CEO's ties to Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc said on Wednesday it would launch an independent review of Chief Executive Leon Black's ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as some of the private equity firm's investors issued statements for the first time expressing concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 05:22 IST
Apollo seeks to tame investor concerns over CEO's ties to Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc said on Wednesday it would launch an independent review of Chief Executive Leon Black's ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as some of the private equity firm's investors issued statements for the first time expressing concerns. Black wrote to Apollo's fund investors last week that he regretted making payments to Epstein for what he called "professional services," but has denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct related to his business and social relationship with him.

Black, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $7.8 billion, was responding to a New York Times story that reported he had wired between $50 million and $75 million to Epstein over the last decade. The 69-year-old private equity veteran said the payments were for advice on estate planning, taxes and philanthropy. The news has sent shock waves through Wall Street, where Apollo reigns as one of the largest investors in corporate credit and leveraged buyouts, with $414 billion in assets under management as of the end of June.

On Wednesday, the $57 billion Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System (PSERS) said it would not consider any new investments in Apollo funds after speaking with the buyout firm about Black's involvement with Epstein. "PSERS is closely following the ongoing legal issues and the newly launched internal Apollo investigation," PSERS spokesman Steve Esack said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who manages the city’s five public pension funds totaling approximately $228.67 billion in assets, said in a statement they were "troubled" by these reports. "We are closely monitoring the situation in accordance with our fiduciary duty." The Financial Times was the first to report PSERS' comment. Bloomberg News reported that Cambridge Associates, which manages about $32 billion on behalf of institutional investors, said it may stop recommending Apollo funds to investors. Cambridge Associates declined to comment.

Black, who co-founded Apollo in 1990, asked that the board's conflicts committee, made up of independent board members, retain outside counsel to conduct a "thorough review" of the information he had shared about his relationship with Epstein, Apollo said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The board committee has appointed law firm Dechert LLP to conduct the review.

Apollo's stock closed 2.6% higher on Wednesday, after dropping 13% last week. "I think the damage to the stock has been done and investors are in a bit of a holding pattern in the near term to get some clarity to remove that overhang," said Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara.

Epstein, who was charged by federal prosecutors with sex trafficking last year, committed suicide in his New York City jail cell in August 2019, before his trial. Black and two other Apollo co-founders, Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan, control 52.9% of the private equity firm, according to regulatory filings. "From a common-sense perspective, it's hard not to have concerns about whether directors of a controlled company are going to exercise true independence when investigating allegations against the controlling party,” said Eric Talley, a Columbia Law School professor and corporate governance expert.

Talley said he needed to know more about the arrangement of Apollo's hiring of independent counsel to assess its effectiveness.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Facebook Inc said httpsbit.ly3jjcdwy on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.The social media company had postponed the rollout of F...

U.S. coronavirus aid prospects uncertain after Trump blasts Democrats

High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day. Trum...

India recorded export growth of 4 per cent in Sept: UNCTAD

Export growth declined in India in the third quarter of 2020 relative to the same quarter last year but picked up pace in September, according to a global trade update by the UN. The UNCTADs new global trade update said that global trade re...

Republicans to push ahead with U.S. Supreme Court pick despite Democrats' boycott

U.S. Senate Republicans pledged to go ahead with a vote on Thursday on President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, despite Judiciary Committee Democrats pledging to boycott a proceeding that they called a sham. Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020