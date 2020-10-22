Left Menu
Development News Edition

JHM Group dismisses all media allegations by remaining transparent and compliant to regulations

It was mentioned that JHM Group is involved in certain activities that are not compliant to local laws. JHM Group is a Gold class taxpayer of India, & fully compliant to Bangladesh & UAE local and state regulations to carry out its international operations • JHM group has currently six enterprising companies, spread across various locations in India and growing further across UAE.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:52 IST
JHM Group dismisses all media allegations by remaining transparent and compliant to regulations
Representative image

JHM Group, which has USD 180m Turnover, is a Gold class taxpayer of India, & fully compliant to Bangladesh Government authorities, dismisses all claims by Daily sun & Outlook India about JHM Group's involvement in any type of illegal activities. JHM Group has been closely following the editorial column in Ei Samay under the subject line of "Mama Bhagne Syndicate" about a media trial of 3 Directors of JHM Group. It was mentioned that JHM Group is involved in certain activities that are not compliant with local laws.

JHM Group is a Gold class taxpayer of India, & fully compliant to Bangladesh & UAE local and state regulations to carry out its international operations • JHM group has currently six enterprising companies, spread across various locations in India and growing further across UAE. • JHM Import Export Pvt. Ltd with interests in international trading • JHM Rice Mills Private Limited, consisting of 12 and 16 TPH rice mills that manufacturers Swarna Rice, Mini Kit Rice, and Ratna Rice.

• JHM Logistics Private Limited with interests in the logistics road construction business • JHM Overseas Private Ltd with interests in export and steel Collate Builders Pvt. Ltd with interests in civil construction "At JHM, we first and foremost believe keeping the curtain pulled back, bravely accepting the challenges and being respectful to our customers. We are transparent in our operations & believe success lies in integrity, honesty, and ownership," says Mr. Md. Mehedi Hasan Chairman JHM Group. "JHM International DMCC" was established in Dubai to cater to the demand of vessel chattering for us and our clients, creating a new avenue of business. While our promoters were busy building this company.

JHM Group is responsible and engaged in many corporate social responsibilities that they have committed towards society. As a part of CSR, JHM Group is operating a 36-bed super-specialty charitable hospital in the Jangipur sub-division to facilitate the underprivileged population of the society. The media and the general public are free to get in touch to learn more about JHM Group at www.jhmgroup.in

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

Withdrawal of consent to CBI to investigate in Maharashtra highly objectionable: Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for withdrawing general consent from CBI to investigate in the State and termed it highly objectionable.In a notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020