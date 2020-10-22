JHM Group dismisses all media allegations by remaining transparent and compliant to regulations

JHM Group, which has USD 180m Turnover, is a Gold class taxpayer of India, & fully compliant to Bangladesh Government authorities, dismisses all claims by Daily sun & Outlook India about JHM Group's involvement in any type of illegal activities. JHM Group has been closely following the editorial column in Ei Samay under the subject line of "Mama Bhagne Syndicate" about a media trial of 3 Directors of JHM Group. It was mentioned that JHM Group is involved in certain activities that are not compliant with local laws.

JHM Group is a Gold class taxpayer of India, & fully compliant to Bangladesh & UAE local and state regulations to carry out its international operations • JHM group has currently six enterprising companies, spread across various locations in India and growing further across UAE. • JHM Import Export Pvt. Ltd with interests in international trading • JHM Rice Mills Private Limited, consisting of 12 and 16 TPH rice mills that manufacturers Swarna Rice, Mini Kit Rice, and Ratna Rice.

• JHM Logistics Private Limited with interests in the logistics road construction business • JHM Overseas Private Ltd with interests in export and steel Collate Builders Pvt. Ltd with interests in civil construction "At JHM, we first and foremost believe keeping the curtain pulled back, bravely accepting the challenges and being respectful to our customers. We are transparent in our operations & believe success lies in integrity, honesty, and ownership," says Mr. Md. Mehedi Hasan Chairman JHM Group. "JHM International DMCC" was established in Dubai to cater to the demand of vessel chattering for us and our clients, creating a new avenue of business. While our promoters were busy building this company.

JHM Group is responsible and engaged in many corporate social responsibilities that they have committed towards society. As a part of CSR, JHM Group is operating a 36-bed super-specialty charitable hospital in the Jangipur sub-division to facilitate the underprivileged population of the society. The media and the general public are free to get in touch to learn more about JHM Group at www.jhmgroup.in