Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Tsusho bets on start-up Tugende's small loans to boost Africa business

The trading arm of the Toyota Group has invested $4 million in Ugandan start-up Tugende, saying it hopes the firm's loans to small, independent businesses will also help customers buy the carmaker's vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:07 IST
Toyota Tsusho bets on start-up Tugende's small loans to boost Africa business
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The trading arm of the Toyota Group has invested $4 million in Ugandan start-up Tugende, saying it hopes the firm's loans to small, independent businesses will also help customers buy the carmaker's vehicles. Launched in 2012 in Uganda, Tugende began by offering motorcycle loans to riders and has since expanded to offer loans for everything from fishing boats and minibus taxis to sewing machines and refrigerators for small shops. It opened a branch in Kenya last November.

The investment in Tugende came from Mobility 54, the investment fund for Toyota Tsusho Corporation as part of $6.3 million Tugende raised in its Series A investment round this month. "We see a huge potential for Tugende business in the taxi market," Mobility 54's chief executive officer Takeshi Watanabe told Reuters, noting that many minibus taxis were Toyotas. Watanabe said the group aimed to invest $45 million in transportation and asset-financing start-ups like Tugende in Africa next year.

Tugende's "mortgages" - the bikers wouldn't get a title to the bike until the final payment was made - target people like Mark Yaweh. The 25-year-old motorcycle taxi driver had scraped by riding someone else's bike for three years, but put a downpayment on a new one and hoped to own his own after 18 months.

"I'm excited, I yearned for this," said Yaweh, wearing a mask and a pink reflector jacket. Banks are often reluctant to lend money to small or informal businesses in Africa because of the high rate of default.

The financing gap for micro, small and medium enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated at $331 billion, according to a 2017 report by the International Finance Corporation, the private investment arm of the World Bank. Development organizations say the kind of microlending Tugende is providing is key to closing that gap.

With an asset base of $30 million, the start-up has handed out about 35,000 bike "mortgages" so far in Uganda, which Tugende estimates has about 800,000 riders. More than three-quarters of the borrowers pay off the two-year loans off early using mobile money service or other digital platforms, said Michael Wilkerson, Tugende's chief executive.

Wilkerson said Tugende was seeking further $40 million in debt and equity to expand its existing motorcycle mortgages, grow its new motor vehicle financing product and enter new markets in the region.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

Withdrawal of consent to CBI to investigate in Maharashtra highly objectionable: Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for withdrawing general consent from CBI to investigate in the State and termed it highly objectionable.In a notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020