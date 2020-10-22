Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive

Riad Asmat, CEO of the group's Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said "a loan has been approved and disbursed", in response to a Reuters query about a report from New Straits Times that said the airline had secured a 300 million ringgit ($72 million) loan to keep it afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. The report, citing sources, said the airline took the loan from Sabah Development Bank Bhd and that it would tide the airline over for two months, financing local operations.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:38 IST
Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday. Riad Asmat, CEO of the group's Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said "a loan has been approved and disbursed", in response to a Reuters query about a report from New Straits Times that said the airline had secured a 300 million ringgit ($72 million) loan to keep it afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The report, citing sources, said the airline took the loan from Sabah Development Bank Bhd and that it would tide the airline over for two months, financing local operations. "We would not be able to disclose the specifics including the lender(s) and amount involved. This loan is part of the capital raising exercise by AirAsia Group, which is moving in the right direction and we are pleased with the progress," Riad said.

Sabah Development Bank could not immediately be reached for comment. AirAsia has said it is looking to raise as much as 2.5 billion ringgit by year-end, 1.5 billion ringgit of which could be in bank loans.

The group has also been seeking a portion of its loans to be guaranteed by the government. Two weeks ago, its long haul arm AirAsia X Bhd proposed at a $15.3 billion debt restructuring and cutting share capital to avoid liquidation.

($1 = 4.1440 ringgit)

Also Read: Malaysian royal palace postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Facebook Inc said httpsbit.ly3jjcdwy on Wednesday it was launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.The social media company in February postponed launchi...

Cyberattacks on IoT devices continue to rise at alarming rate: Nokia report

Cybercriminals continue to exploit the vulnerabilities in internet-connected devices with IoT devices now making up roughly 33 of infected devices, up from about 16 in 2019, says a new report by Nokia that sheds light on the current threat ...

Soccer-Werder players in voluntary quarantine after team mate tests positive

Werder Bremen players and staff have gone into a two-day voluntary quarantine after a team mate tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Thursday. Werder, who host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday, will retest everyone again on ...

Gauteng Health officials to appear in court for tender irregularities

Four former senior Gauteng government officials are today expected to appear before the court for alleged tender irregularities committed at the Gauteng Department of Health GDoH in 2007.This comes after the four were arrested by the Direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020