Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian royal palace postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

Anwar had on Tuesday met King Al-Sultan Abdullah to try to prove he had a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a government, sparking a fresh bout of political wrangling just months after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office. The king was scheduled to meet leaders of main political parties to verify Anwar's claim but a two-week partial lockdown took effect from Wednesday in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and neighbouring state of Selangor.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:59 IST
Malaysian royal palace postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

Malaysia's royal palace postponed from Wednesday all meetings for two weeks because of new coronavirus curbs, a palace official said, likely putting off a decision on a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government. Anwar had on Tuesday met King Al-Sultan Abdullah to try to prove he had a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a government, sparking a fresh bout of political wrangling just months after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office.

The king was scheduled to meet leaders of main political parties to verify Anwar's claim but a two-week partial lockdown took effect from Wednesday in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and neighbouring state of Selangor. "Yes, due to the CMCO and the implementation of National Palace lockdown," palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters, referring to a so-called conditional movement control order as coronavirus cases spike.

The palace will set new dates for the meetings with party leaders after the curbs were lifted, Ahmad Fadil said. Should Anwar succeed in his bid to become prime minister, it would be the culmination of a 22-year long quest, which included nearly 10 years in jail on sodomy charges he denied. It would also mean Malaysia would have its third prime minister this year.

Anwar told a news conference on Monday he had presented documents to the king to prove he had the support of more than 120 members of the 222-seat parliament. The palace later said Anwar had submitted the number of lawmakers that he said supported him but had not identified them.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. In February, at the height of wrangling that saw the collapse of the administration of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad, the king appointed Muhyiddin prime minister after consulting every member of parliament.

Muhyiddin has a two-seat parliamentary majority and critics say he came to power through shifting alliances and not earning it at the ballot box. Malaysia reported 660 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Tuesday, raising its tally to 16,880 cases and 163 fatalities.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady with U.S. bank earnings in sight

European shares held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by gains for Wall Street futures, following losses the day before on vaccine trials and a stimulus impasse, while the dollar was also stable. The pan-European STOXX 600 was unchanged in ...

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...

Hong Kong shares end higher as China's Xi speech lifts tech stocks

Hong Kong shares recovered lost ground to close higher on Wednesday, as tech stocks climbed after Chinese President Xi Jinpings Shenzhen speech emphasized on property rights and protection for entrepreneurs, lifting risk appetite. At the cl...

Heavy rains kill 12 people in India, damage crops

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday.A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020