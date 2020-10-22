Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures slip as labor market recovery slows

"Anybody who is realistic about it realizes that the stimulus is not going to come until sometime after the election." Wall Street's main indexes ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday, following a flurry of reports related to progress in stimulus talks.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:14 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slip as labor market recovery slows

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday as high levels of weekly jobless claims suggested a slowing recovery in the labor market, while talks in Washington over a stimulus deal dragged on. The number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits last week dropped more than expected to 787,000, but remained stubbornly high as support from fiscal stimulus faded.

"There is still hope for stimulus talks, but the market is getting more and more unsure whether or not it's going to happen," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "Anybody who is realistic about it realizes that the stimulus is not going to come until sometime after the election."

Wall Street's main indexes ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday, following a flurry of reports related to progress in stimulus talks. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise for a coronavirus aid bill, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day.

It was unclear whether the negotiations would continue or go dormant until after the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional elections. All eyes will be on the final presidential debate on Thursday night, where Trump will attempt to change the trajectory of the race that Democratic challenger Joe Biden seems to be leading in national polls.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 48 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.20%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.18%. Tesla Inc climbed 4.6% after the electric-car maker reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit and record revenue of $8.8 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc fell 4.4% as it posted a drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher beef prices, delivery costs and coronavirus-related expenses. Among blue-chip companies, Coca-Cola Co gained 2.2% as it beat quarterly results expectations, while chemical maker Dow Inc rose 2.3% after it surpassed quarterly profit estimates.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE

Ahead of the Womens T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami have also touched down in the UAE.The official Twitter handle of...

Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgiums foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections.The 45-year-old is conscious and her co...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...

R&AW chief meets Nepal Prime Minister Oli

Research and Analysis Wing RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and said India will not allow interruption in the friendly bilateral relations with Nepal and resolve all outstanding issues throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020