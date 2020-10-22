Left Menu
Britain confirms details of visa offer for some Hong Kong citizens

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:50 IST
Britain confirmed details of its route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong, saying in a statement that there would be no quota on numbers and that a five-year visa would cost 250 pounds($330) per person.

Britain made the offer to those with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents, in July, after declaring that China had broken the terms of a 1984 handover treaty by imposing a new security law.

The offer is open to BN(O)s who are usually resident in Hong Kong, the UK said in a statement, adding that the route will provide a clear pathway to be granted British citizenship. The visa will be open for applications from Jan. 31.

