Left Menu
Development News Edition

800 health and wellness centres set up to strengthen rural healthcare in J-K

"Around 800 health and wellness centres established to strengthen rural healthcare services across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Financial Commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said here. Spelling out his mega plans to give boost to the healthcare infrastructure and delivery setup in Jammu and Kashmir, Dulloo said health and wellness centres are the platform to deliver comprehensive primary health care services, which are universal and free for users, with a focus on wellness and delivery of expanded range of services close to the community.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:39 IST
800 health and wellness centres set up to strengthen rural healthcare in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has setup 800 health and wellness centres to strengthen rural healthcare services in the union territory, a senior official said. It had earlier formulated a comprehensive proposal of Rs 367 crore and submitted for funding from the World Bank for strengthening of healthcare institutions, including dedicated COVID hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs). "Around 800 health and wellness centres established to strengthen rural healthcare services across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Financial Commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said here.

Spelling out his mega plans to give boost to the healthcare infrastructure and delivery setup in Jammu and Kashmir, Dulloo said health and wellness centres are the platform to deliver comprehensive primary health care services, which are universal and free for users, with a focus on wellness and delivery of expanded range of services close to the community. "Presently, it include 12 packages of services, including care in pregnancy and child-birth, neonatal and infant health care services, childhood and adolescent healthcare services, family planning, contraceptives services and other reproductive healthcare services...," the FC said. Apart from these, other services included elderly and palliative healthcare services, management of communicable diseases, including national health programs, management of common outpatient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments, he added.

Dulloo said healthcare and wellness centres at sub-centre level are being staffed by suitable trained mid-level health providers (MLHPs) who are ayurveda, unani, nursing graduate and certified in six months bridge programme certificate course in community health (BPCCCH)..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain begins roll-out of rapid COVID tests to schools

Britain has begun rolling out rapid, lateral-flow COVID-19 tests to schools and universities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, adding that much more of life could return closer to normal if a regular mass-testing system were e...

Joint Parliamentary Committee issues summons to Facebook officials to appear before it on Friday on Personal Data Protection Bill.

Joint Parliamentary Committee issues summons to Facebook officials to appear before it on Friday on Personal Data Protection Bill....

Pak resorted to 3,800 ceasefire violations along LoC this year: MEA

Pakistani troops have resorted to more than 3,800 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year and even supported smuggling of arms and narcotic substances, including through dron...

Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reform

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay a parliamentary election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader.The Central Asian natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020