Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt seeks financial bids from property consultancy firms for monetising MTNL assets

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited financial bids by November 9 from the firms for monetising flats, apartments and plots of MTNL which have been divided into 5 clusters. "DIPAM proposes to appoint, from among the international property consultancy firms empanelled...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:58 IST
Govt seeks financial bids from property consultancy firms for monetising MTNL assets

The government has kick-started the process of monetising land assets of telecom firm MTNL and has sought bids from global property consultancy firms for managing the sale process. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited financial bids by November 9 from the firms for monetising flats, apartments and plots of MTNL which have been divided into 5 clusters.

"DIPAM proposes to appoint, from among the international property consultancy firms empanelled... one each for the 5 clusters of assets belonging to MTNL which are in the form of quarters located in Mumbai," it said. DIPAM added that the consultancy firms empanelled will be required to prepare the 'Feasibility Report' in about three weeks for each of the assets allocated to them, provide end-to-end transaction advisory services and ensure completion of these transactions.

State-owned MTNL submitted to DIPAM a set of assets, including three land parcels, two staff quarters and a telephone exchange along with staff quarter in Mumbai, for monetisation. In October last year, the government approved the revival plan for MTNL. The revival plan includes measures to reduce the staff cost through a voluntary retirement scheme for employees of age above 50 years, administrative allotment of spectrum to MTNL for providing 4G service, asset monetisation, debt restructuring by raising of sovereign guarantee bonds, and in-principle approval for merger of BSNL/MTNL.

The amount raised through the sale of non-core assets would form part of the disinvestment proceeds. The government has set a target of Rs 1.20 lakh crore to be raised through CPSE disinvestment in the current financial year..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president to address nation amid unrest -statement

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country in a broadcast on Thursday evening amid unrest in Africas most populous nation, a spokesman said in a statement.Buharis address will begin at 7 pm local time 1800 GMT. Nearly two ...

Judge drops lesser charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death, keeps two others

A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyds death in May, according to a court ruling released on Thursday. H...

Test and trace works better when numbers are low - UK science adviser

Englands test and trace scheme needs improvement and it is hard to run an effective system when there are large and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday. Its undoubtedly the cas...

PM Johnson says Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis and will need to use other measures to slow the pandemic.We cant, in my view, rely on that... it may happen, we are working flat out to ensure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020