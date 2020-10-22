Rajasthan CM wants officials to prepare plan for recouping losses in state roadways

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to prepare an action plan for the recovery of losses of the state roadways. The CM also asked the officials to promote technological innovations in the roadways sector.

Chairing a review meeting of the transport department and Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, the chief minister said the roadways is facing revenue losses and its retired employees have to wait for their benefits. He instructed the officials to prepare a plan for the payment of dues to retired employees of the roadways.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the state government has purchased 900 new buses for RSRTC which have started operations. Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Transport Commissioner Ravi Jain, RSRTC MD Navin Jain and other officials were present on the occasion, according to a release.