Trump orders review of auto parts firm pension cuts

President Donald Trump ordered a review of decade-old pension cuts to some retirees at a former General Motors parts unit just days before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. Trump's memo ordered the head of the Treasury, Commerce and Labor departments to "address" cuts to non-union retiree pension payments within 90 days at Delphi Corp after the pension plan was turned over to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp (PBGC) in 2009. The cuts affected about 20,000 salaried retirees, including about 5,000 in Ohio, a key state in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's memo stops short of any specific plan to restore the pension cuts of Delphi salaried retirees, who saw reductions of up to 70%. Delphi was spun off by GM in 1999.

As part of the 2009 $50 billion government auto bailout of GM during the Obama administration, the automaker agreed to assume the liabilities from hourly Delphi employees but the pensions of salaried workers were turned over to the PBGC. A 2013 government report said the Obama auto task force was heavily involved in the Delphi GM pension decisions.

In September, a U.S. appeals court rejected a lawsuit by Delphi salaried retirees over the PBGC termination of the pension plan, saying there was "ample" evidence that GM was unwilling to assume the salaried plan's liabilities. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, praised Trump's action and said the salaried retirees got "a raw deal from the Obama administration. They deserve to have their pensions restored."

Trump's memo also directs a broader review of the pension plans presently held in trusteeship by the PBGC within 180 days. The PBGC in November reported a record deficit of $65.2 billion in its multiemployer insurance program. The program insures the pensions of 10.8 million Americans.

In 2018, Delphi spun off its powertrain business into a new company called Delphi Technologies, which this month was acquired by BorgWarner Inc. Delphi's automotive technology business was renamed Aptiv in 2017.