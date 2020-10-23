Colombia's ISA acquires road concession for $528 mln

Colombian conglomerate ISA said on Thursday it has acquired a road concession in the country's north for more than 2 trillion pesos ($528 million). The 146 kilometer (90 mile) Cartagena-Barranquilla concession connects major Caribbean cities.

The acquisition was made through subsidiary ISA Intervial Chile, one of the biggest interurban road operators in Chile. ISA plans to invest $12.5 billion through 2030, including some $2.9 billion in roads.

