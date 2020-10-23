Trump accuses Biden of corruption in final presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden accused each other of serious corruption charges that too from overseas as they took part in the final presidential debate and defended their track record on strongly handling foreign adversaries. Trump and Biden shared the stage for the second and final presidential debate that was moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump, a Republican, attacked Biden, saying, "I don't make money from China. You do. I don't make money from Ukraine. You do. I don't make money from Russia. You made USD 3.5 million". "And your son gave you - they even have a statement that we have to give 10 per cent to the big man. You're the big man, I think. I don't know. Maybe or not, but you are the big man, I think. You, since then, we have to give 10 per cent to the big man. Joe, what's that all about? It's terrible," Trump said, in a reference to claims by Tony Bobulinski, an ex-business partner of Hunter Biden, son of the former US vice president.

In a statement to press in Nashville, Bobulinski said the Democratic presidential candidate was to get 10 per cent in the Chinese business deal. "I've heard Joe Biden say he never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. Tomorrow I will be meeting with the Senate committee members concerning this matter. And I will be providing the FBI the devices which contain the evidence corroborating what I have said, so I will not be taking any questions at this time," he said.

Bobulinski displayed three phones with him, which he said had evidence. "The evidence sits on these three phones. I don't want to go into anything further. This will be discussed with Senator Johnson and his committee and the American people can decide what's the fact," he said.

Moderator Welker asked Biden that there have been questions about the work his son has done in China and for a Ukrainian energy company when he was the vice president. "In retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?" she asked.

"Nothing was unethical. Here's what the deal, with regard to Ukraine, we had this whole question about whether or not because he was on the board. I later learned of Burisma, a company that somehow, I had done something wrong," Biden asserted during the debate that lasted just over 90-minutes. "My son has not made money in terms of this thing about what are you talking about, China. The only guy that made money from China is this guy (Trump). He's the only one. Nobody else has made money from China," said the Democratic presidential candidate.

Trump asserted that he never had a deal with China. "His son didn't have a job for a long time period, was no longer in the military service. I won't get into that. And he didn't have a job. As soon as he became vice president, Burisma, not the best - not the best reputation in the world, I hear they paid him USD 183,000 a month. Listen to this. And they gave him a USD 3 million upfront payment and he had no energy experience," Trump alleged.

Biden alleged that there is no basis for that. "Everybody investigated that. Nobody said anything he did was wrong in Ukraine," he said.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life. We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact, is talking about me taking money. I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever ever," he said. Biden said he has released all of his tax returns for 22 years.

"You have not released a single solitary year of your tax return. What are you hiding? Why are you unwilling? The foreign countries are paying you a lot. Russia is paying you a lot. China is paying you a lot and your hotels and all your businesses all around the country, all around the world," he alleged. "China is building a new road to a golf course you have overseas. So what's going on here? Why don't - release your tax return or stop talking about corruption," Biden said.

Trump refuted the allegations. Responding to a question, Biden said that any country, no matter who it is, that interferes in American elections will pay a price.

"They will pay a price," he said. "It has been overwhelmingly clear this election, I won't even get into the last one, this election but Russia has been involved, China has been involved to some degree and now we learned that Iran is involved. They will pay a price if I am elected," he warned.

"I don't know why he hasn't said a word to Putin about it and I don't know what he has recently said if anything to the Iranians. My guess is he would probably be more outspoken with regard to the Iranians," he said, alleging that Trump's buddy Rudy Giuliani is being used as a Russian pawn. Trump alleged that Biden got USD 3.5 million from Russia and it came through Putin because he was very friendly with the former mayor of Moscow.