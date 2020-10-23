Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI Driven Contact Center Start-up NeoDove Raises Funding

With our customizable platform, companies can increase their TeleSales, pre-sales and post-sales (service, recovery, feedback etc.) productivity to the next level.” The noteworthy features of NeoDove include one-touch WhatsApp with preconfigured message template, auto-dialer for more calls per telecaller, integrations with all leading industry portals and social media channels to get all leads in one place, real time analytics and business intelligence for having better control on the business processes.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:31 IST
AI Driven Contact Center Start-up NeoDove Raises Funding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India NeoDove, a leading AI driven contact center automation platform, has been moving from strength to strength ever since its inception in January 2020. The rapidly growing SaaS enterprise now boasts of over 100 clients from 16 states across Finance, Education, Automobile, NGOs and other industries. Such has been the rapid growth registered by NeoDove that more than 1000 users are using their solution for reaching out to 20,000+ customers on a daily basis. Recently, the NeoDove success story received another stamp of approval when it successfully raised an undisclosed amount led by Ankit Garg, founder of WakeFit and others. NeoDove was founded by Ankit Agarwal (ex-Cvent and CarDekho) and Arpit Khandelwal (IIT Bombay alumni, ex-OLA) in January 2020. Both of them in their respective experiences and interaction with customers found gaps in business productivity and efficiency because of numerous problems like manual calling and follow ups, different platforms for different business activities, data pilferages, etc. The two Jaipur-based founders designed NeoDove as an effective solution for companies struggling to engage actively with their customers. After slogging it out for several months and numerous trial runs, they finally created this impressive platform. Ankit says "We plan to expand our operations further by investing aggressively in product development and business growth activities. This latest round of funding validates our work philosophy that affordability and quality can go together. With our customizable platform, companies can increase their TeleSales, pre-sales and post-sales (service, recovery, feedback etc.) productivity to the next level." The noteworthy features of NeoDove include one-touch WhatsApp with preconfigured message template, auto-dialer for more calls per telecaller, integrations with all leading industry portals and social media channels to get all leads in one place, real time analytics and business intelligence for having better control on the business processes. It also hosts a market-place for meeting all inbound and outbound calling needs, SMS, etc. It also has customisable script builder, automatic flow of leads, AI-powered database management, geo-tagging, and multilingual interface. When the COVID-19 induced pandemic ushered in an era of uncertainty for companies, NeoDove emerged as an effective solution for sales teams across companies. With its fine-tuned features, the platform allowed companies to come over the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and explore a new and effective way of conducting their operations. With the 'new normal' effectively in place and work from home becoming a norm, a platform like NeoDove is not less than a boon for the corporate sector. Not only is it allowing the companies to keep track of their customer interactions but has also been enhancing the productivity of the employees' manifolds; a true 'win-win' for all.

NeoDove is catering not only to the corporates in big metropolitan cities but small and medium-sized businesses in Tier-4 cities as well. While NeoDove aims to be a one-stop solution for SMBs, for their tele-sales, pre-sales and post-sales related requirements, it also aims to bridge the gap between educated women who are on a break due to lack of opportunities or to take care of their families and companies who are unable to hire good qualified workforce for telesales and other business processes. Arpit says "Our vision is to get these women especially from tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India, to mainstream jobs and hence increasing productivity and decreasing cost for the SMBs using NeoDove's platform." Over the last few years, the SaaS (Software as a Service) sector in India has been moving from strength to strength. With such exciting opportunities available, it is not a surprise that various start-ups have forayed into the market but with mixed results. As per the latest NASSCOM Report, SaaS in India is expected to register an impressive year-on-year growth of 35%. NeoDove has been one of the success stories of the Indian SaaS market. How it shapes its growth trajectory from here is a thing to see.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partners with ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience

E-commerce major Flipkart announced Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience on its platform.Through this partnership with ABFRL, we wi...

Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020 for India customers announced

Recognized for their transformative projects and technological achievements experienced through the use of Red Hats open source solutions BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Red Hat, Inc., the worlds leading provider of open sourc...

INSIGHT-Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest

A defining moment in Thailands growing protest movement started with the unannounced arrival of a champagne-coloured Rolls Royce stretch limousine on a Bangkok street. When Queen Suthidas motorcade slowed as it encountered a few dozen prote...

Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemeni Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020