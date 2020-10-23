Flipkart partners with ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience

E-commerce major Flipkart announced Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to enhance consumer fashion experience on its platform.

"Through this partnership with ABFRL, we will work towards making available a wide range of products for fashion-conscious consumers across different retail formats across the country. We look forward to working with ABFRL and its well established and comprehensive fashion and retail infrastructure as we address the promising opportunity of the apparel industry in India," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Flipkart will invest Rs 1,500 crores to acquire a 7.8% stake in ABFRL and the latter will use the capital to propel its growth ambition and accelerate the execution of its largescale digital transformation strategy to position itself amongst the most comprehensive omnichannel fashion players in the country.

The collaboration will help Flipkart Group strengthen the range of brands offered on its e-commerce platforms- Flipkart and Myntra- and enhance the range of premium international and Indian brands on offer, the company said in a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ashish Dikshit, MD of ABFRL, said, "We look forward to this partnership with Flipkart Group, and our collective journey to delight customers of a young and aspirational India. Given the complementary strengths of ABFRL and Flipkart Group, this partnership has the potential to dramatically accelerate the growth of the apparel industry in India and reshape apparel commerce."