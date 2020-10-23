Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. says Libya sides reach ceasefire deal

As a first commercial passenger flight in more than a year from Tripoli landed in the eastern city of Benghazi on Friday, U.N. acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams hailed both sides for reaching a deal. "The road was long and difficult at times.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:24 IST
U.N. says Libya sides reach ceasefire deal

Libya's warring sides signed an agreement for a permanent ceasefire in all areas of the country on Friday, months after frontlines stabilised following a failed eastern assault on the capital Tripoli.

The accord, concluded in Geneva after talks between military representatives of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), will be followed by political discussions in Tunisia next month. As a first commercial passenger flight in more than a year from Tripoli landed in the eastern city of Benghazi on Friday, U.N. acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams hailed both sides for reaching a deal.

"The road was long and difficult at times. Your patriotism was your way forward and you were able to reach a ceasefire agreement," she said after the signing ceremony. However, many previous diplomatic efforts to resolve Libya's internal conflict have run aground on the messy reality of myriad armed groups battling for control of cities and state institutions, backed by rival outside powers.

Williams said in a live broadcast after the signing that she hoped the deal would allow displaced people and refugees to return to their homes. (Reporting By Stephanie Nebehay and Angus McDowall Editing by Gareth Jones, William Maclean)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca tie with Juve could see fans return, says regional govt.

Barcelona may be able to welcome some fans back for their Champions League tie against Juventus at the Camp Nou in December, the Catalan regional government said. Talking to Catalan daily Sport, the regions General Director for Sport, Gerar...

PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar broke backbone of farmers, medium and small businesses: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally.

PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar broke backbone of farmers, medium and small businesses Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally....

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Indias first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday but is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is currently admitted. The 61-ye...

As millionth case looms, COVID tears through France faster than in spring

The coronavirus is spreading through France faster than at the peak of the first wave in spring, a government scientific advisor said on Friday, in one of the starkest alerts yet about the scale of the resurgence engulfing Europe. France re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020