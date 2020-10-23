First officially registered Acne patch by DermaAngel makes foray into the Indian Market

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After making waves in ASEAN countries, BenQ Materials Corp, leaders in the field of material science, launched their multifunctional & powerful numero uno acne patch in Indian Market. The country's first officially registered acne patch, both for men and women, will be marketed and distributed in India by KShipra Health Solutions. It is available in two variants -- Day Acne Patch and Night Acne Patch. While the ultra-thin Day patch conforms to any contour of the face, making acne highly invisible and working effectively for 12 hours, the Night acne patch is slightly bigger and thicker in the middle so that it absorbs pus all night. Acne, a chronic and inflammatory disease of the glands that produce sebum (sebaceous follicles), is reportedly one of the most common disorders treated by dermatologists and other healthcare providers globally. In 2006, the prevalence of acne across the world was 612 million which rose to 645 million in 2010. In 2016, it had a global presence of 681.2 million across the world. In India, the number of people affected by acne is estimated to reach 23 million by the end of 2026.

In India, acne treatments take a considerable share of dermatology OTC product market. The acne market has grown from US$ 48 million in 2012 to US$ 78.5 million in 2016 and is expected to touch US$ 164 million by 2026 with a compound average growth rate of 7.65 percent. Though a plethora of products are available in the market through 50-plus pharmaceutical companies marketing their products in the acne therapy segment, these only provide acne prevention. Only a handful of them offer solutions for acne management. This is where DermaAngel Acne Patch steps in with its unique design and ability to manage and heal acne. The patch works on moist wound healing principle which is three to five times more effective than the healing of wounds that are allowed to dry out. DermaAngel's Acne Patches have not one or two but three USPs - Invisibility, Anti-Acne and Protection. The wafer-thin translucent material ensures the patch is discreet and blends with the natural skin tone. It is makeup friendly too. Where else would you find hydrocolloid material on the inside effectively absorbing the exudate while protecting the wound from bacteria and other infections and reducing the chances of scarring.

Meeting consumers' expectation backed by innovation is the need of the hour, feels Dr. Z. C. Chen (Chairman & CEO - BenQ Materials). In 2017, BenQ Materials Corp had introduced Indian customers to its contact lens brand Miacare's Soho and Delight ranges which came with the world's highest oxygen transmissibility of 187.5 (Dk/t) and received an overwhelming response. "With DermaAngel Acne patch, we will definitely revolutionize the skincare market in India," he said. He further added, "The company expects to hold a major percentage of the acne market in India over the next two-three years. In upcoming months, DermaAngel will be introducing other products from its skincare range." Talking about DermaAngel Acne Patch, Mr. Utpal Lomesh Limkar, Director Kshipra Health Solutions shares the product is the most effective way to manage acne. "Skincare experts who understand skin best will promote/ recommend these acne patches. They are the right set of people to guide you on acne and how to prevent as well as manage it. Thankfully, these patches will be available at most dermatology clinics so you don't have to hunt them down," he puts in.

"Once we are able to inculcate right knowledge among the consumers, in the second phase we will make the product available online on e-commerce portal," he further added. As a dermatologist, I like the pimple patch as it prevents my patients from picking their skin and worsening the problem & scarring, says Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Founder & Medical Director- Yavana Aesthetics Clinic®. "DermaAngel pimple patch has all the benefits of a pimple patch & the plus point is it blends in the skin invisibly and the adhesive is non-irritating," added Dr Agarwal..

As per Dr Simal Soin, Founder & Chief Dermatologist, Aayna Clinic, "Acne patches, or zit sticker or acne dots, are changing the way we treat acne in a big way. Unlike the spot cream, which one may tend to over-apply leading to side effects such as dryness, redness and/or irritation, Acne patches are drug-delivery done in calculated and controlled manner." According to Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, Chief Dermatologist and Director Alive Wellness Clinics, "Currently acne is treated with anti-microbials salicylic acid benzoyl peroxide like face wash and creams. Acne patches seems to be a novel concept which conceals as well as heals acne. It can be a boon for those who are looking to cover their acne instantly." Talking about DermaAngel Acne Patch Dr Malavika Kohli, Director of Skin Secrets said, "Spot applications in the form of a patch are very popular and are a quick and effective way to treat that troublesome and sudden acne spot and are safe, easy to use and can often be a life savior." About BenQ Materials: Established in 1998, BenQ Materials started as an optical storage manufacturer and has gradually changed its core business to material science field in recent years. Product lines include Optical Film, Advanced Battery Materials, Healthcare products while product brands include AnsCare® biomedical solutions, DermaAngel® skin care solutions and miacare® vision care solutions. BenQ Materials is headquartered in Taiwan with research sites, manufacturing facilities and business offices over Taiwan, China, Malaysia, and Singapore. BenQ Materials is part of the BenQ brand of companies which hire more than 100,000 employees over more than 100 countries and has a revenue of more than USD20 billion.

About DermaAngel India: DermaAngel is an internationally acclaimed skin-care brand which is headquartered in Taiwan, since 2016. A part of the esteemed BenQ Materials Corp, DermaAngel Acne patch is admired globally for their fast and effective results and is currently No. 1 acne patch brand in China, Thailand and Philippines. As a leading medical device manufacturer, BenQ Materials Corp. works closely with skin specialists, researchers and dermatologists to deliver the finest results. Hence, the team of DermaAngel has a medically approved approach for producing softer and gentler products to treat acne. Understanding that acne or "acne vulgaris" is the 8th most prevalent skin condition in the world, affecting both men and women not just physically but also mentally. DermaAngel Acne patch is duly registered with the government and has regulatory right.

https://derma-angel.in/ About Distributors- Kshipra Health Solutions Established in 2010, with an endeavour to improve lives in India by introducing innovative products, Kshipra Health Solutions joined hands with BenQ Materials to discover treatments without the use of aggressive medicines that, all too often, produce terrible side effects. Their products are highly effective, thoroughly harmless, and based on the latest discoveries of the beneficial effects of Antioxidants and Anti-free radical agents on the human body. Their prime objective is to improve the lives of individuals by redefining treatment experiences. They truly believe in partnering with Healthcare professionals by providing unique and innovative solutions that help improve quality of life. https://kshiprahealth.com/ PWR PWR