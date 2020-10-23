Crompton Greaves shares close with 6 pc gain after Q2 earnings

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals jumped 6 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2020. The stock, which jumped 14.66 per cent to Rs 328.45 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE during the day, finally closed at Rs 303.70, a gain of 6.02 per cent.

On the NSE, it rose by 5.48 per cent to close at Rs 302.30. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) on Thursday reported a 27.77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 141.68 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.88 crore for the July-September period a year ago, said CGCEL in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations climbed 12.77 per cent to Rs 1,213.19 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,075.79 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,040.73 crore as against Rs 961.60 crore earlier, up 8.22 per cent..