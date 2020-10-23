Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel Q2 profit falls 37 pc to Rs 1,595 cr

JSW Steel on Friday reported over 37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,595 crore for the the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company has also paid upfront premium payment amounting to Rs 1,290 crore which would be adjusted against the premium payment due to the government," it said. Mining operations have started at all the said blocks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:56 IST
JSW Steel Q2 profit falls 37 pc to Rs 1,595 cr

JSW Steel on Friday reported over 37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,595 crore for the the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted Rs 2,536 crore profit for the same quarter a year ago, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 19,416 crore as against Rs 17,728 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal. Expenses were at Rs 16,958 crore as against Rs 17,025 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company also informed exchanges about acquiring four mine blocks in the auctions held by the Odisha government in February. JSW Steel has signed the mining development and production agreements with regard to all the four blocks and executed the lease deeds. "Acquisition cost incurred for the mines such as stamp duty, registration fees and other such cost amounting to Rs 817 crore have been capitalised as intangible assets. The company has also paid upfront premium payment amounting to Rs 1,290 crore which would be adjusted against the premium payment due to the government," it said.

Mining operations have started at all the said blocks.        JSW Steel further said a resolution plan submitted by its wholly- owned subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd  for Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd (ACCIL) has been approved with certain modifications by the National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi. ACCIL manufactures downstream steel products at its facilities located in Khapoli in Maharashtra and Bawal in Haryana.

On the impact of COVID-19, the company said outbreak of the virus and the measures to curtail it caused disturbances and slowdown of the economic activity. The group's operations too were impacted in June quarter as the company had to scale down its operations across all plants due to reasons like supply chain constraints, shortage of workforce etc. However, with relaxations provided by the government, the company gradually ramped up its production levels.

The company achieved production of 3.85 million tonne during the quarter ended September 30. With this, JSW Steel achieved average capacity utilisation of 86 per cent in the quarter..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain holds off on curfews, but struggles to curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez exhorted Spaniards on Friday to further limit social contact to combat Europes worst COVID-19 hotspot, but he stopped short of announcing new measures amid political disputes over potential curfews. Quarelling b...

HC adjourns plea against order to publish draft EIA notification in different languages

The Delhi High court on Friday adjourned to December 4 hearing on a petition filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change against an order directing the Centre to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA noti...

IGL to facilitate conversion of diesel generators to natural gas gensets

Days after diesel generators were banned in Delhi and neighbouring cities, Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Friday said it will help housing societies as well as commercial establishments to replace diesel in generators to environment-friendly natur...

Will raise national flag only when J-K flag is brought back: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is brought back. Addressing her press conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020