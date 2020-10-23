Left Menu
69-km railway line doubling work completed in AP in one go

Eleven major bridges and 222 minor bridges have been constructed using the latest in bridge engineering technology. Also, seven station yards of Uppaluru, Indupalli, Gudivada, Moturu, Pedana, Kavutaram and Machilipatnam have been totally remodeled, giving a big thrust to train handling capacities, Mallya said.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:24 IST
The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, an undertaking of the Indian Railways, has completed and commissioned in one go the 69 kms of doubling of the railway line between Uppaluru-Gudivada-Moturu and Gudivada- Machilipatnam in the Vijayawada Division in Andhra Pradesh. Commissioning of the 69 kms double line in one go was a record breaking feat by the Indian Railways, the South Central Railway said.

The newly commissioned double rail line section forms part of the VijayawadaGudivadaBhimavaramNarsapur, Gudivada Machilipatnam and NarsapurNidadavolu doubling and electrification project, the SCR said in a release here on Friday. The total cost of the project is Rs 3,000 crore.

Of the total length of 221-km of the project, 124 kms has been completed while the balance 97 kms is due for completion by mid-2021, it said. The project would boost the agriculture and aquaculture- driven economy of central coastal Andhra and strengthen rail transport infrastructure for seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic, South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya said.

Yet another major benefit of the project is that it will pave way for a reliable alternative rail route to the main line between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, which can be used in any eventuality like natural calamities. Long distance travel towards cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata from this region also becomes more convenient, Mallya said.

Highlighting the technical aspects, the General Manager said RVNL executed the work to the best standards with modern construction practices and technology adoption seen in engineering and design. Eleven major bridges and 222 minor bridges have been constructed using the latest in bridge engineering technology.

Also, seven station yards of Uppaluru, Indupalli, Gudivada, Moturu, Pedana, Kavutaram and Machilipatnam have been totally remodeled, giving a big thrust to train handling capacities, Mallya said. The General Manager also said state-of-the-art signaling and telecommunication features like Electronic Interlocking and Integrated Power Supply have been used in the entire section to match the best on Indian Railways.

Electrically-operated lifting barriers have been installed at 24 railway level crossing gates in the section, making it much safer for the road users..

