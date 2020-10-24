Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says he would if elected mandate masks in interstate transportation

The interim CDC guidance urges facial coverings at transportation hubs like airports and train stations, saying masks "will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel more safely even during this pandemic." Airlines, U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak and most public transit systems and U.S. airports require all passengers and workers to wear facial coverings, as do ride-sharing firms Uber and Lyft.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:45 IST
Biden says he would if elected mandate masks in interstate transportation

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said he would mandate masks in all interstate U.S. transportation if elected after the Trump administration rejected requirements. "As president I will mandate mask wearing in all federal buildings and all interstate transportation because masks save lives - period," Biden said in a speech in Delaware. "Wearing masks is not a political statement, it is a scientific imperative."

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a "strong recommendation" that all passengers and employees on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The interim CDC guidance urges facial coverings at transportation hubs like airports and train stations, saying masks "will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel more safely even during this pandemic."

Airlines, U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak and most public transit systems and U.S. airports require all passengers and workers to wear facial coverings, as do ride-sharing firms Uber and Lyft. Delta Air Lines said in a memo made public Friday that it had banned 460 people to date for failing to wear masks.

The White House has rejected calls from U.S. health experts to mandate masks in transportation. Reuters reported in July that administration officials had held extensive talks about whether the Health and Human Services Department should issue an order requiring masks at U.S. airports, train and transit stations and onboard airplanes, trains and transit services before opting not to proceed.

In July, the White House opposed legislation that sought to mandate all airline, train and public transit passengers and workers wear masks, saying it was "overly restrictive." It added that “such decisions should be left to states, local governments, transportation systems, and public health leaders.” Earlier this month, the U.S. Transportation Department rejected a petition that sought a mask mandate at airports and for U.S. airlines, saying the department believes "there should be no more regulations than necessary."

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden's remarks.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Wildfire smoke likely helped to spread COVID-19 Large wil...

WHO: Nations mulling Gilead's COVID drug should consider trial flop, too

Health officials reviewing Gilead Science Incs remdesivir against COVID-19 should consider all evidence, including a trial in which the medicine failed, before giving it the green light, the top WHO scientist said on Friday. U.S. regulators...

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months. U.S. Presid...

U.S. sanctions Russian institute linked to dangerous malware

Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on a Russian research institute tied to the development of a dangerous computer program capable of causing catastrophic industrial damage. The U.S. Treasury Department alleged that the Russian governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020