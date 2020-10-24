Left Menu
Development News Edition

The first app to celebrate Indian festivals 'Celebr8'

- The newly-launched app introduces augmented reality to celebrate festivals from home; kindling the joy even during the pandemic - The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple AppStore for customers to download NEW DELHI, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebr8.world announced the launch of the first app in India that will allow users to enjoy this festive season with an innovative and immersive way of celebration through visual experiences with Celebr8.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 10:42 IST
The first app to celebrate Indian festivals 'Celebr8'
Representative image

The newly-launched app introduces augmented reality to celebrate festivals from home; kindling the joy even during the pandemic - The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple AppStore for customers to download NEW DELHI, Oct. 24, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Celebr8.world announced the launch of the first app in India that will allow users to enjoy this festive season with an innovative and immersive way of celebration through visual experiences with Celebr8. Star Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan launched the app earlier today on his Instagram handle with a Reel. "It's a different festive season for all of us this year. But, I'm sure, with the Celebr8 app, everyone will enjoy the festivities in a unique way," said Shikhar, who is exclusively managed by the talent arm of IMG-Reliance. As one adjusts to the new normal, with online engagement taking over physical meetings, the festivities aren't complete if not enjoyed together. Keeping this in consideration, Celebr8 provides a digital platform to retain the nostalgia of the festive season while sticking to social-safety norms - where you not only connect but also celebrate together.

Sharing her excitement, Nikita Singh Gautam, Co-Founder at Celebr8, said, "With the onset of festive celebrations, we are excited to launch the app right before Dussehra and Diwali. With restrictions on celebrating festivals across the globe due to COVID-19, we feel thrilled to be able to curate a platform like Celebr8 which lets the spirit of bonding around festivities continue in a safe and environmental-friendly manner. Going forward, we aim to become the go-to app for all festivities, large and small - making Celebr8 the global station for festivities and celebration." On the evening of Dussehra, a lifelike 3D Raavan will burn in everyone's Celebr8 app, hosted in an environment near them. People will not have to gather in crowds, and can enjoy Raavan-Dahan on 25th October, 7 pm IST in an AR environment from home, and at the same time share this experience with friends and family via social media. Similarly, on Diwali, through augmented reality, the Celebr8 app will display a variety of digital firecrackers like phooljhadi, rockets, anaar, chakri, splendid sky lanterns and more along with various combinations of rangolis and diyas in several colours and designs, making it the safest way to celebrate the festival of lights.

Following the joyous Indian festive season, the app will cater to small and big personal celebrations too, like weddings, birthdays, and global festivities like New Year's as well. Links to Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.celebrate.celebrateapp https://apps.apple.com/in/app/celebr8-world/id1534994264 About Celebr8: Celebr8 is your go-to app to celebrate all celebrations in a fun, safe and environmentally friendly way. Enjoy hyper-realistic fireworks and firecrackers from the comfort of your home in your real environment. The best part is that it's a community based social experience which means your fireworks are visible to your neighbors on Celebr8.

Celebrate the joyous homecoming of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Laxman after their victory over the evil influence of Raavan. Deepavali is the festival of light and purity, so let's try to light up our skies but keep the sky pure by celebrating the festival digitally.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates U N Mehta Paediatric Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad, Kisan Suryoday Yojana, and Asia's longest temple ropeway on mount Girnar via video-link.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates U N Mehta Paediatric Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad, Kisan Suryoday Yojana, and Asias longest temple ropeway on mount Girnar via video-link....

Work already underway for inauguration of TBD president

While much of Washington is twisted in knots over the upcoming election, theres another contingent already busy trying to figure out how to stage an inauguration for the to-be-determined next president during a pandemic. Visitors to the U.S...

As Trump casts doubt on election, new agency contradicts him

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump was predicting on Twitter that this election would be the most corrupt in American history. A day later, the head of an obscure government agency he created offered a much different message. Chris...

Former Maha minister Vinayakdada Patil dies

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Vinayakdada Patil died at a private hospital in Nashik following a brief illness, his family sources said. He breathed his last late on Friday night.He was 77. Patil was earlier receivi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020