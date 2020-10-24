BJP's free vaccine Bihar sop injustice to others: NCP's Malik

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday hit out at the BJP for promising free coronavirus vaccine to the people of poll- bound Bihar, adding that such an announcement during a nationwide outbreak is injustice to other citizens. The state minority development minister, speaking at a press conference in Aurangabad, added that "in Maharashtra, our government will provide the vaccine for free".

Malik said the coronavirus-induced lockdown which led to loss of lives and jobs could have been avoided if the Centre had immediately "sealed borders after the WHO alerted about the virus on December 31 (2019)". He said the working of the Waqf Board will be made online and a tendering process for this will be completed in the next six months.

He also said the head office of the Maharashtra Waqf Board will be shifted to Mumbai from Aurangabad and a regional office will function here with jurisdiction over eight nearby districts.