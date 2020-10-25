Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail chain Tablez aims Rs 500-cr turnover, network of 250 outlets in next 5 years

Multi-brand retail chain Tablez is looking at a turnover of around Rs 500 crore and expanding its network to around 250 stores in India over the next five years, a top company official has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:32 IST
Retail chain Tablez aims Rs 500-cr turnover, network of 250 outlets in next 5 years

Multi-brand retail chain Tablez is looking at a turnover of around Rs 500 crore and expanding its network to around 250 stores in India over the next five years, a top company official has said. Tablez India, a subsidiary of the UAE-based conglomerate Lulu Group, currently operates 67 stores. The retailer has plans to invest around Rs 75 crore every year on expansion of its retail footprint in the country.

With its omnichannel expansion strategy, Tablez will be investing to boost its presence in digital and e-commerce space as well as physical stores. "By FY 2025-26, we will probably be looking to cross Rs 500 crore turnover. We will have 250 outlets and have some more other revenue channels by then," Tablez Retail Chief Operating Officer Vasudevan Balakrishnan told PTI.

The company is still optimistic about its growth target for the Indian market despite the pandemic-related disruptions, he added. On investment plans, Balakrishnan said: "We will be investing somewhere between Rs 70 to Rs 75 crore a year. It could be even more as these are broad numbers." He, however, said the investment in brands will be re-calibrated post-2021 as per strategy.  "We are looking at if any new brands could come to our fold, we also have to do cost corrections for any brand running with us or the store network," he said adding that the company is very cautious and wants to have "profitable expansions" with a logical growth.

The company would fund its expansion through equities as it's a family-owned enterprise, Balakrishnan added. Tablez, whose operations are mostly south India-centric, is also open to expand in other parts of the country.

"These are initial years and we are a very young company. Our expansions and build-up have happened in the last three years. So it is very early days. We are also taking our learnings from the market. We are also trying to understand how different markets respond to the different brands that we have in the kitty," he said. Terming the year 2020 as a "watershed" for the industry, Balakrishnan said the company is expecting a turnover of Rs 100 to 120 crore.  "This year we were targeting to be around Rs 250 crore but it did not happen. Now this goal has been shifted to next year," he said.

Balakrishnan further said: "The market would take some time to heal and we will also re-calibrate the entire business plan accordingly and go slow across all our brands." Its portfolio consists of brands such as -- Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport, and YOYOSO. In the F&B vertical, Tablez holds India franchise rights for Cold Stone Creamery and Galito's, in addition to its home-grown brand, Bloomsbury's.  Tablez India, which launched its operations five years ago in India, operates in retail and food and beverages segments. "Our primary business is that we become the franchise of global brands and we build and operate those brands in India," he said. The company has rights across all the channels for these brands, which include distribution, e-commerce, shop-in-shop and other revenue streams.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday via video-conferencing. The Prime Ministers Office PMO on Sunday said the theme of the conference is vigilant India, prosperous...

Independent films are not getting attention in industry: Alankrita Shrivastava

Hindi film industry continues to be dominated by commerce and star system, something which has led to sidelining of independent cinema, believes writer-director Alankrita Shrivastava. According to the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare dir...

Bhagwat welcomes Centre's new agri reforms, education policy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday praised the Centre for the agriculture and labour reform bills recently passed in Parliament, and said new policies should aim to make farmers aware of the modern agriculture science...

Thane: 60-year-old man run over, car driver arrested

A 60-year-old unidentified man wasrun over in Thane city after which the driver of the carinvolved in the mishap was arrested, police said on SundayThe man, possibly a beggar, was killed at around 7pmon Saturday, an official saidCar driver ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020