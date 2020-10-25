Rijiju to launch 200-km ITBP 'Fit India Walkathon' in Rajasthan next week

Left Menu
Union minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' being organised by border guarding force ITBP in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer next week. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will flag it off," a senior official said. He said the route march will continue day and night and pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 14:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' being organised by border guarding force ITBP in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer next week. Personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) and residents of the city will participate in the event between October 31 and November 2. "ITBP Director General S S Deswal and senior officials and jawans from all CAPFs will participate in the 200 km Fit India Walkathon. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju will flag it off," a senior official said.

He said the route march will continue day and night and pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border. The exercise aims to create awareness for a fit and healthy lifestyle, he said.

The ITBP and its chief have undertaken numerous such walkathons in the past. The DG has also participated in a 100-km walk in the Sangla valley of Himachal Pradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand and some other cities.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police with about 90,000 personnel is tasked to guard the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China..

