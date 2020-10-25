Left Menu
FPIs remain net buyers in Oct so far amid better than expected financial results

Jain further noted that FPIs have continued to increase stake in Reliance and have reduced shareholding in other energy sector companies. "While the availability of surplus liquidity in the global markets has been ensuring the flow of foreign money in Indian equities despite concerns; opening of the economy, resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly results kept investors' interest intact," said  Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 15:05 IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers in Indian markets in October so far, pumping in a net Rs 17,749 crore in the month as better than expected quarterly results, the opening of the economy, and resumption of business activities kept investors' interest intact. In equities, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 15,642 crore and the debt segment saw an inflow of Rs 2,107 crore during October 1-23, the depositories data showed.

The total net investment during the period under review stood at Rs 17,749 crore. In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore. The investment in Indian markets has come at a time when most of emerging markets like Brazil, South Africa, Taiwan, and Thailand have seen net outflows in 2020, co-founder and COO at Groww Harsh Jain noted.

This shows that foreign investors perceive India to be performing well in the immediate as well as long horizon, he added. Jain further noted that FPIs have continued to increase stake in Reliance and have reduced shareholding in other energy sector companies.

"While the availability of surplus liquidity in the global markets has been ensuring the flow of foreign money in Indian equities despite concerns; opening of the economy, resumption of business activities and better than expected quarterly results kept investors' interest intact," said  Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India. For the future of FPI investment, Srivastava said that one can expect bouts of net inflows and outflows by FPIs in the Indian financial markets, depending on their changing opinion and global trends.

On the global front, the US Presidential election, uncertainty over a US stimulus deal and worries about rising COVID-19 infection in several parts of Europe and the US could turn investors risk-averse if the scenario demands, he said. Besides, the continuation of accommodative stance by global central banks may ensure the flow of foreign investments into emerging markets, including India, Srivastava added.

