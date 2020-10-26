Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of migrants found in fertilizer shipment in Paraguay

Paraguayan officials say workers have discovered the remains of seven people — apparently would-be migrants — in a shipment of fertilizer from Serbia. The other three had not yet been identified. Investigators said the shipment left Serbia along rivers on July 22 and the migrants apparently had hoped to get off at some point along the trip, which wound up in the South American nation.

PTI | Asunción | Updated: 26-10-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 01:41 IST
Bodies of migrants found in fertilizer shipment in Paraguay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paraguayan officials say workers have discovered the remains of seven people — apparently would-be migrants — in a shipment of fertilizer from Serbia. Three of the men were Moroccan and one was from Egypt, the chief investigator, Marcelo Saldivar, told The Associated Press on Saturday. The other three had not yet been identified.

Investigators said the shipment left Serbia along rivers on July 22 and the migrants apparently had hoped to get off at some point along the trip, which wound up in the South American nation. "Indications are that they were people who ventured to transport themselves by means of the container ship and died inside. They might have died from starvation, lack of oxygen, or perhaps some illness," Saldivar said in a statement.

"When the container was opened, we sensed a bad odor" and summoned the police," said the vessel's owner, Vernon Rempel Baerg.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine on Nov 1

Israel Institute for Biological Research IIBR will start human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Brilife from November 1 after receiving all necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and the Helsinki Committee, the Isr...

Lithuanian centre-right opposition claims victory in general election

Lithuanias main centre-right opposition Homeland Union party said it won the general election and will begin forming a new government with two smaller liberal parties, which together have a majority vote in the 141-seat parliament. At this ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says humanitarian ceasefire to take effect on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh

A humanitarian ceasefire will take effect Monday morning in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, a joint statement from the U.S. State Department and the two governments said on Sunda...

Soccer-Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane win African Confederation Cup

Moroccos Renaissance Berkane edged Pyramids of Egypt 1-0 to win the African Confederation Cup on Sunday and claim their first continental club title. Berkane striker Issoufou Dayo got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble after 15 minutes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020