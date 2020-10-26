Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make guarded gains, virus breaks new records

Global shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United states threaten the economic outlook, even as growth in China provides some support to Asia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 05:51 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make guarded gains, virus breaks new records

Global shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United states threaten the economic outlook, even as growth in China provides some support to Asia. The United States has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, while France also set unwanted case records and Spain announced a state of emergency.

That combined with no clear progress on a U.S. stimulus package to pull S&P 500 futures down 0.3%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, but remained short of its recent 31-month peak. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2%, and South Korea's main index was up 0.4%.

China's top leaders will chart the country's economic course for 2021-2025 at a meeting starting on Monday, seeking to balance growth and reforms amid an uncertain global outlook and deepening tensions with the United States. A packed week for monetary policy sees three major central banks hold meetings. The Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan are expected to hold fire for now, while the market assumes the European Central Bank will sound cautious on inflation and growth even if they skip a further easing.

Data due out Thursday is forecast to show U.S. economic output rebounded by 31.9% in the third quarter, after the second's quarter's historic collapse, led by consumer spending. Analysts at Westpac noted that such a bounce would still leave GDP around 4% lower than at the end of last year, with business investment still lagging badly.

"To fully recover the activity lost, additional meaningful fiscal stimulus is a must," they argued in a note. The U.S. Presidential election will again loom large as markets move to price in the chance of a Democratic president and Congress, which would likely lead to more government spending and borrowing down the road.

That outlook drove U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their highest since early June last week at 0.8720%. They were trading at 0.83% on Monday. "We have raised the probability of a Democratic sweep, already our base case, from 40% to just over 50% and have increased our expectation of Biden to win from 65% to 75%," wrote analysts at NatWest Markets in a note.

"We see steeper U.S. yield curves and a weaker USD as likely to prevail in our base case." The dollar was flatlining on Monday having fallen broadly last week. The euro was holding at $1.1850 and just under its recent top of $1.1880, while the dollar was pinned at 104.68 yen and not far form last week's trough of 104.32.

The dollar index was stuck at 92.790 after shedding almost 1% last week. In commodity markets, gold edged down 0.1% to $1,898 an ounce.

Oil prices fell further in anticipation of a surge in Libyan crude supply and demand concerns caused by surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe. Brent crude futures lost 63 cents to $41.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 61 cents to $39.24.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OBITUARY-Samsung's Lee: tainted titan who built a global tech giant

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Pence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has surrendered to pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accus...

U.S. announces new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire as fighting persists

The United States on Sunday said a new humanitarian ceasefire will take effect on Monday in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, even as fresh fighting erupted between the two sides. The latest c...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make guarded gains, virus breaks new records

Global shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United states threaten the economic outlook, even as growth in China provides some support to Asia. The United States has seen its highest ev...

UK regulators considering allowing banks to restart paying dividends - The Times

UK regulators are considering plans to allow banks to start paying dividends again next year, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.The Bank of England BoE and commercial banks are bartering a deal to allow banks to make shareholder payout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020