Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra

Commenting on the performance, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "the festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment." He further said, "this impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products." On the outlook, he said, "we are confident of further driving this momentum for the rest of the festive period and the quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:58 IST
Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it delivered 550 cars during Navratri and Dussehra thus driving into a robust festive season. The deliveries were in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and other Northern markets.

The festive season deliveries in the Delhi-NCR region stood at 175 units and there is anticipation of strong demand for upcoming Diwali and Dhanteras period, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. Commenting on the performance, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "the festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment." He further said, "this impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products." On the outlook, he said, "we are confident of further driving this momentum for the rest of the festive period and the quarter. We have an exciting quarter ahead of us with new product introductions and it will remain our endeavor to keep exciting the market and continuing the recovery of sales for the rest of the year." PTI RKL DRR DRR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Persistent Systems Q2 net up 18.5 pc to Rs 101.9 cr

Tech firm Persistent Systems has reported an 18.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.9 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period.The company has also ap...

Showered flowers on party worker, not individual who supported firing accused: UP state unit chief

BJPs state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, who showered petals on a party MLA who was issued notice for supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village firing incident, Monday said he had acknowledged party workers in general and n...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials produce robust immune response in elderly - FT

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing early results.A vaccine that works is seen as a game-change...

Nation accepted Ram temple construction verdict of Supreme Court with patience and understanding: Mohan Bhagwat. PTI CLS MR VT VT VT

Nation accepted Ram temple construction verdict of Supreme Court with patience and understanding Mohan Bhagwat. PTI CLS MR VT VT VT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020