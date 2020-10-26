Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDSL Q2 PAT surges 68 pc to Rs 48.87 cr

Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported a 68 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 48.87 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:17 IST
CDSL Q2 PAT surges 68 pc to Rs 48.87 cr

Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported a 68 per cent jump in profit after tax at Rs 48.87 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2020. In comparison, the depository had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 29.06 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Central Depository Services (India) Limited or CDSL said in a statement.

Total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased by 46 per cent to Rs 101.16 crore from Rs 69.35 crore in the year-ago period. During the last three months, the number of new active beneficial owners accounts with CDSL has increased by 29 lakh taking the total number of active beneficial to 2.61 crore.

As on September 30, CDSL has 593 depository participants offering services from over 20,000 locations across the country. These depository participants comprise of clearing members, banks, custodians and non-banking financial companies. "The last five months have made it clear that innovation and digitisation is the key to business resilience. The new normal has led to an increase in demand for digital products and online services. "While I am encouraged with our stable increase in the financial performance, but our core objective remains to provide secured services for ease of doing business to all market participants," said Nehal Vora, MD and CEO at CDSL. CDSL, which allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised), gets its revenues from transaction charges, accounts maintenance charges and settlement charges paid by depository participants as well as annual fees, corporate action and e-voting charges paid by companies whose securities are admitted in the depository's system.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.A bitter dispute bet...

Persistent Systems Q2 net up 18.5 pc to Rs 101.9 cr

Tech firm Persistent Systems has reported an 18.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.9 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period.The company has also ap...

Showered flowers on party worker, not individual who supported firing accused: UP state unit chief

BJPs state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, who showered petals on a party MLA who was issued notice for supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village firing incident, Monday said he had acknowledged party workers in general and n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020