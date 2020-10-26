RSS chief in Coimbatore to attend executive committee meeting of Kerala unit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Monday to attend the executive committee meeting of the RSS Kerala Unit beginning here on October 27. The meeting will be held at Chinmaya International Residential School on the city outskirts, in which 20 executive committee office bearers are likely to attend.

Tight security arrangements have been made in and around the venue, according to the police. Bhagwat visited the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy in the city to pay floral tributes to its Managing Director, P R Krishnakumar, who died of Covid-19 recently.

Bhagwat will be here till October 29, RSS sources said. Meanwhile, some CISF personnel, on their way to bring Bhagwat from the Airport, suffered minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle they were traveling in overturned at Pachapalayam on the outskirts, police said.

The accident happened when the driver applied a sudden brake to avoid an oncoming vehicle. An alternative vehicle was arranged, police said.