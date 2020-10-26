Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet to launch 8 new flights between India-Bangladesh under air bubble pact

The Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka, a release said. Chittgaong, the port city, will be the 11th international destination of SpiceJet, it said, adding that all the new services will be operated from November 5.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:03 IST
SpiceJet to launch 8 new flights between India-Bangladesh under air bubble pact

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of eight new flights between India and Bangladesh under the air bubble agreement between the two countries, starting November 5. The Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka, a release said.

Chittgaong, the port city, will be the 11th international destination of SpiceJet, it said, adding that all the new services will be operated from November 5. On October 17, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had announced, through a tweet, that the two South Asian nations had sealed an air bubble pact under which the carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.

The air bubble arrangement between two countries helps airlines to operate international flights, with certain restrictions, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "SpiceJet is delighted to add Chittagong as its 11th international destination and announce the launch of our new flights connecting Dhaka with Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.

"We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes." she added. SpiceJet will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, the airline said in the release.

Chittagong is Bangladesh's second-largest city, besides being one of the country's major financial hubs. Being an important centre in Bangladesh for international trade, the city is a key destination for business travellers, SpiceJet said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.'s Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libyas warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord.Pompeo, who arrived ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weighs

Wall Street was set to start the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. New infect...

Parents of Walayar sisters go on protest demand HC monitored reinvestigation

Parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored ...

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020