Left Menu
Development News Edition

BP eyes India's fuel market, wants gas in GST

Speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, BP Group chief executive Bernard Looney said his firm in partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd will in the next 4-5 years set up 5,500 retail sites that will not just sell petrol and diesel but also offer mobility solutions like EV charging facility. "India is an extraordinary country with an extraordinary history, an extraordinary group of people, and with extraordinary ambition," he said, adding the country has a growing population, and an ambitious agenda to cut emissions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:33 IST
BP eyes India's fuel market, wants gas in GST

Labelling India as an extraordinary country growing at an incredible scale, energy supermajor BP Plc on Monday said it is looking to expand its presence in the nation in fuel retailing and mobility solutions, but wanted natural gas to be included in the GST regime. Speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, BP Group chief executive Bernard Looney said his firm in partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd will in the next 4-5 years set up 5,500 retail sites that will not just sell petrol and diesel but also offer mobility solutions like EV charging facility.

"India is an extraordinary country with an extraordinary history, an extraordinary group of people, and with extraordinary ambition," he said, adding the country has a growing population, and an ambitious agenda to cut emissions. This, he said, was "very, very compelling".

"Why is India important, because it is India," he said, adding energy mix in the country could fall from 50 per cent coal to 40 per cent, while gas and renewables will grow. Looney said India will be the fastest-growing fuel and lubricant market in the next 20 years and his group's venture with Reliance will grow the network of petrol pumps to 5,500 in the next 4-5 years from the current 1,400.

As many as 80,000 jobs will be created in the building of the network, he said, adding the venture will offer mobility solutions under the Jio-BP brand. RIL, currently, has about 1,400 operating petrol pumps and some 31-odd aviation fuel stations at airports. These have been taken over by the RIL-BP joint venture and will be grown in the future. While petrol pumps will be expanded to 5,500, aviation refuelling facilities will grow to 45.

RIL holds 51 per cent in the new joint venture company, while BP has the remaining 49 per cent. BP paid about Rs 7,000 crore to acquire the 49 per cent stake. This is the third joint venture between Reliance and BP since 2011.

BP had in 2011 bought a 30 per cent stake in 21 oil and gas exploration and production blocks of Reliance for USD 7.2 billion. At that time, another 50:50 joint venture, India Gas Solutions, was set up for sourcing and marketing gas in India. RIL-BP is investing USD 5 billion in developing the next set of discoveries in the KG Basin D6 block.

"Our production with Reliance will account for 15 per cent of India gas production," he said. Looney said while the company feels the ease of doing business on the ground, India is a complex market.

GST was a welcome federal initiative to ease trade and it will be good if natural gas is included in that. When Goods and Services Tax (GST), which amalgamated 17 different central and state levies like excise duty and VAT, was implemented in July 2017, five products - petrol, diesel, crude oil, aviation turbine fuel, and natural gas, were kept out of its purview for the time being.

This meant that gas users could not set off tax paid on inputs against those on the final product and tax on tax continued, disincentivising the use of the fuel. He said BP has a "deep, trusting relationship" with Mukesh Ambani, chairman of RIL.

On the impact of COVID-19 on oil demand, he said it was too early to say what the true impact was but there would be some impact in the medium to long term. But communities around the world are demanding more affordable, reliable, and clean energy and BP was committed to providing solutions for the same, he said.

Speaking at the same event, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said India is one of the largest markets in the world for energy, but its per capita consumption is just 30 per cent of the world average, offering huge potential. "We want to be an important part of India," he said, adding the French group is investing in setting up LNG import terminal, city gas expansion, and renewable energy projects in the country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-backed truce under threat as Nagorno-Karabakh fighting resumes

A U.S.-backed ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy as clashes resumed on Monday between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the mountain enclave, defying international efforts to end a conflict that has killed hundreds in the ...

Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the countrys President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.The French leader this m...

WRAPUP 3-Europe warns of bleak winter as second COVID wave swells

European leaders warned of a bleak winter as resurgent COVID-19 infections forced countries to impose new restrictions to try to curb a second wave of the pandemic, with the United States, Russia and France setting new daily records for cas...

South West Monsoon withdrawing from Odisha: IMD

After overstaying in Odisha for about a fortnight, the South West Monsoon on Monday started the process of withdrawing from the state, the Meteorological Centre here said. The South West Monsoon has completely withdrawn from eight districts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020